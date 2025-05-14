



Canadian Prime Minister Markcarneyhas criticized the British invitation to Donald Trump for a visit to the Asecond state, saying that it has undermined his governments to project a united front against the American presidents who speak of annexing Canada.

Since his entry into office in January, Trump has repeatedly said that he wanted Canada to become the 51st American state, a suggestion that has made Canadians angry and left Great Britain to try to cross a fine line between the two North American countries.

British King Charles is also head of state of Canada, a former British colony, and the monarch has made a certain number of symbolic gestures in recent months, carrying Canadian medals, planting a maple and referring to himself as the king of Canada.

King Charles and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Buckingham Palace earlier this year. Aaron Chow / Getty Images

Charles, who is still under cancer treatment, should also attend the opening of the Canada State Parliament on May 27, the first time that a British monarch has attended the event in Ottawa since 1977.

Carney, in an interview with Sky News, was asked that British Prime Minister Keir Starmers moved in February to use his visit to the Oval Office to give Trumpan the invitation of the monarch for an unprecedented second state visit to London.

I think that to be frank, they (Canadians) were impressed by this gesture … given the circumstance. It was at a time when we were quite clear about sovereignty problems, he said.

Carney, who won a party race to become a Prime Minister in March before the Canada Victory Elections last month did not select by promising to hold Trump, said the coal-free presence in Canada later this month was by design.

All the problems concerning the sovereignty of Canada have been accentuated by the president. So no, it's not a coincidence, but it's also a reaffirming moment for Canadians, he said.

Starmer, who tries to improve trading links with the United States after Great Britain left the European Union, sought to play his forces when it comes to Trump, to talk about his safety expertise, to promise higher defense expenses and to offer the pump and the ceremonial that accompanies a state visit.

Trump, whose mother was born in Great Britain and who praised the British royal family several times, agreed with a limited bilateral trade with London this month.

Asked about Carneys' criticism, British Minister Pat McFadden told Sky News that each country was to decide how to lead his relations with other countries.

