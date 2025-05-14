A Russian general issued a scary warning of the Second World War in the United Kingdom, suggesting that we are their “number one objective”.

This is really not what you want to read on a rare sunny afternoon, but Major-General Nikolay Plotnikov seems to have targeted Great Britain on Russian state television.

If there was a scenario of the Second World War, Plotnikov says that the Prime Ministers, past and present, are to blame for having caused a Russian response.

He accused the United Kingdom and France of sharing data with the opposition of Russia. And with the war in Ukraine which rages, the general alleged that the two countries were involved in the drone strikes on Russia last week.

Plotnikov said that missile and drone attacks were successfully carried out by Ukraine because the United Kingdom provided them with data.

A Russian official blamed the United Kingdom and threatened to potentially strike the country if the Second World War ever (Getty Stock Images)

“The British enter data in [Ukraines] missile control units, “he said.

“This tandem [Britain and France] is responsible for the massive drone strike on Russia on May 7. “”

Plotnikov said that Russia's interception of 524 drones was not sufficient because others managed to escape the airspace.

Meanwhile, the Russian police would have opened criminal affairs against the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and current such as Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

“This is why there are already so many criminal cases accumulate against Macron and all the British Prime Ministers,” added Vladimir Putin's propagandist.

Vladimir Putin did not exclude the possibility of a nuclear war (Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

“They should all be put in the platform. And Liz Truss. And that the shaggy hair.[Boris] Johnson and all the others.

“Because what the intelligence services and the British and French soldiers have caused a lot of damage to our employees, many people have died.”

And when the television host Vladimir Solovyov asked questions about a potential strike on Great Britain, the general added: it will be possible to do so. The moment will come, I think the moment will come, yes.

This occurs after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will wait for Putin in Türkiye for face -to -face talks this week.

While Putin has not publicly confirmed if he will attend, Zelenskyy hopes, if he does it, “do everything to get along on a ceasefire”.

World leaders urge a ceasefire (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Getty Images)

If Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the last point that he does not want to end the war, he told journalists.

President Donald Trump, who is currently in the Middle East, was also invited to attend the meeting to “give Putin to steal an additional push”.

“He would like me to be there, and that's a possibility … I don't know he would be there if I'm not there. We are going to discover it,” Trump told journalists on Air Force One by traveling to Qatar, according to Reuters.

Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, says that “Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but a cease-fire must come first”.