Politics
The Russian general numbers relax the number one threat of the objective of the Second World War for the British – Politics
A Russian general issued a scary warning of the Second World War in the United Kingdom, suggesting that we are their “number one objective”.
This is really not what you want to read on a rare sunny afternoon, but Major-General Nikolay Plotnikov seems to have targeted Great Britain on Russian state television.
If there was a scenario of the Second World War, Plotnikov says that the Prime Ministers, past and present, are to blame for having caused a Russian response.
He accused the United Kingdom and France of sharing data with the opposition of Russia. And with the war in Ukraine which rages, the general alleged that the two countries were involved in the drone strikes on Russia last week.
Plotnikov said that missile and drone attacks were successfully carried out by Ukraine because the United Kingdom provided them with data.
A Russian official blamed the United Kingdom and threatened to potentially strike the country if the Second World War ever (Getty Stock Images)
“The British enter data in [Ukraines] missile control units, “he said.
“This tandem [Britain and France] is responsible for the massive drone strike on Russia on May 7. “”
Plotnikov said that Russia's interception of 524 drones was not sufficient because others managed to escape the airspace.
Meanwhile, the Russian police would have opened criminal affairs against the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and current such as Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.
“This is why there are already so many criminal cases accumulate against Macron and all the British Prime Ministers,” added Vladimir Putin's propagandist.
Vladimir Putin did not exclude the possibility of a nuclear war (Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
“They should all be put in the platform. And Liz Truss. And that the shaggy hair.[Boris] Johnson and all the others.
“Because what the intelligence services and the British and French soldiers have caused a lot of damage to our employees, many people have died.”
And when the television host Vladimir Solovyov asked questions about a potential strike on Great Britain, the general added: it will be possible to do so. The moment will come, I think the moment will come, yes.
This occurs after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will wait for Putin in Türkiye for face -to -face talks this week.
While Putin has not publicly confirmed if he will attend, Zelenskyy hopes, if he does it, “do everything to get along on a ceasefire”.
World leaders urge a ceasefire (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Getty Images)
If Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the last point that he does not want to end the war, he told journalists.
President Donald Trump, who is currently in the Middle East, was also invited to attend the meeting to “give Putin to steal an additional push”.
“He would like me to be there, and that's a possibility … I don't know he would be there if I'm not there. We are going to discover it,” Trump told journalists on Air Force One by traveling to Qatar, according to Reuters.
Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, says that “Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but a cease-fire must come first”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/politics/russia-ww3-warning-nikolay-plotnikov-uk-256612-20250514
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Science tells us that the United States is heading for a dictatorship
- No. 8 Mens Tennis Battles No. 1 Wake Forest in Elite Eight Matchup
- The sons of Imran Khans call for global pressure on Pakistan to guarantee the release of their father | Morgungexpress
- Lula complains about the leak of conversation between Janja …
- Ryan Routh wants an assassination matter against Trump abandonedExBulletin
- Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum
- Saudi Arabia provides Trump king census
- Chimpanzees use medicinal plants in Uganda 'as first aid' BBC News
- The growing risk of tick-borne diseases, experts say
- The disclosure recording reveals the top-conservative admitting the faults in the bras of Boris Brexit by Boris Johnson
- Jokowi Eyes Psi Top Post, jokes about beating the odds
- 2025 -Football game indications revealed