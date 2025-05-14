“ Intimidation and hegemony will only result in self -Isolation '', warns Xi Jinping in the first remarks since the American price suspension – Boeing (NYSE: BA)





In a recent speech at the China-Celac Forum in Beijing, Chinese president Xi Jinping spoke of prices and trade war for the first time since the 90-day pricing relaxation between the United States and China. He also promised economic support to the countries of Latam and the Caribbean and called on the region to meet to counter the growing influence of the United States What happened: President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of international cooperation during his opening speech during the fourth ministerial meeting of the Chinese-Celac forum (community of Latin American and Caribbean states)Daily China. There are no winners in pricing wars and commercial wars, said Xi and added, intimidation and hegemony will only do self-isolation, referring to the United States indirectly XI expressed the will of Chinas to strengthen solidarity with the Latin American and Caribbean nations, promising continuous mutual support on key interests and the main concerns. XI noted that in 2024, trade between China and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded $ 500 billion for the first time 40 times the volume recorded at the beginning of the century. According to Reuters, President Xi Jinping is committed to expanding the influence of China in Latin America and the Caribbean by offering a new line of credit of $ 9 billion and increasing infrastructure investments in the region. See also:Quantum stocks are hot in 2025: the biggest movers to watch Why it matters: The remarks of the Chinese presidents come in the context of a turbulent commercial relationship with the United States. Economist Nouriel Roubini had said previously that the president Donald Trump had fallen back into his commercial confrontation with China, without almost no concession on the Chinese side. Nevertheless, after the pricing truce, China has regained acceptance Boeing Co. Ba Aircraft lukens after a one-month break, following an important commercial breakthrough with the United States. In particular, this is not the first time that Xi Jinping spoke against intimidation on the commercial front. In April 2025, the Chinese president embarked on a diplomatic visit to Southeast Asia, pleading for free trade and unit against “unilateral intimidation. While China intensifies efforts to increase influence on the countries of Latin America, the Brazilian president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva Told his compatriots, it is important to understand (the fate of Latin America) does not depend on anyone else. It does not depend on President Xi Jinping, it does not depend on the United States, it does not depend on the European Union, it only depends on whether we want to be large or continue to be small, reported Reuters. Image via Shutterstock Non-liability clause::This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was examined and published by Benzinga Editors.

