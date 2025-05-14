Election of PSI Raya and Jokowi's opportunity to become a candidate for the President General

The Indonesian Solidarity Party where the PSI opened the registration of candidates of the Party President of the Party on Tuesday May 13, 2025 until the end of May. The vice-president of PSI Andy Budiman said that all executives could present themselves to the party president. In fact, PSI did not exclude the possibility that former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi to register as a candidate for the PSI President.

In his declaration to the office of the PSI Central Leadership Council (DPP), Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday May 13, 2025, Andy mentioned all the former presidents general, including Kaesang Pangarep, could still come back to name himself a candidate for Ketum. Each PSI frame will have the right to vote via the electronic electoral system.

PSI is planned to establish and announce the names of the candidates for the President General until June 18, 2025. After that, candidates for the President General are campaigning from June 19 to July 11.

Then PSI will announce a list of permanent voters on July 10, 2025. While from 12 to 19 July 2025, the party entered the voting period. The series of stages of the elections of the general president will lead to the PSI Congress. The announcement of the results of the PSI Raya elections should be carried out at the PSI congress on July 19, 2025 in the city of Solo, in the center of Java.

Andy said that the election of the Party President who had been carried out with the concept of the general elections or the major elections eliminated the impression of PSI based on the Jokowi political dynasty. However, on the other hand, he hoped that Jokowi would become one of the presidents of the party now led by Kaesang Pangarep, who was none other than the 7th younger son of the Indonesian president.

PSI tries to eliminate the printing of Jokowi's party during the big elections

Andy claims that the election of the general president will eliminate the impression of PSI based on the Jokowi political dynasty. The election of Raya, he said, was a new concept presented by PSI to elect the general president.

“The election of Raya denies in itself all the arguments (the party is based on the Jokowi dynasty). Because the general president is elected according to a democratic electoral process. Not based on the appointment of the family, etc. Tempo Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

In addition to party dependence on Jokowi, Andy assessed that the former mayor of Solo was still an important figure. According to Andy, so far, Jokowi's influence is very important in Indonesian policy.

Nor could he hide the fact that the president of PSI Kaesang Pangarep was the youngest child of Jokowi. “So Mr. Jokowi will be an important symbol for PSI for politics in the future,” he said.

Open the Jokowi opportunity to become a candidate for the President's President

According to Andy, all executives can present themselves for the president of PSI. In fact, the party has not excluded the possibility of former president Jokowi to register as a candidate for the President General.

He said that the election of the PSI President of the PSI could be followed by all those who were executives and had an identification card or a party KTA. “So, Mr. Jokowi will be a candidate? We pray,” Andy told the PSI DPP office on Tuesday.

According to him, PSI opened the widest possible opportunity for anyone who had a vision and a mission that was in accordance with the party. “We want to open up through this momentum to people who have the same vision, the same mission, passion It's the same to see an open party to join PSI, “he said.

He also invited people who agreed with PSI's values ​​to join and get involved in the major elections.

Andy also confirmed that all the former presidents, including Kaesang Pangarep, who currently headed PSI, could always return to appoint as a candidate for the President General. The main requirement to progress as a candidate for Ketum PSI, said Andy, must have minimum support for the five regional management councils or at the DPWS provincial level, and 20 regional management councils or DPD at the city / district level. “The former president may arise again, the most important thing is to obtain minimum support requirements,” he said.

Regarding Si Kaesang will register as a candidate for the President General, Andy has just said: “Later, we will ask Mas Kaesang.”

The PSI Raya election was inspired by the idea of ​​the feast of Super TBK Jokowi

Andy also admitted that the concept of major elections was inspired by the idea of ​​the Jokowi Super TBK party. He said PSI wanted to show himself as a party that was not controlled by a handful of the party's elites.

“Indeed, the idea of ​​a member of one of the votes is the source of his inspiration for what was indicated by former president Joko Widodo who was called a super open party. This was transmitted by Mr. Jokowi outside the box“Said Andy on Wednesday.

Although taking the idea of ​​Jokowi, Andy said that PSI had continued to discuss internally by concocting the major elections. He mentioned that the PSI imitated the trend of progressive parties in the world which were dressed in young people such as Podemos in Spain and Five Star Movement Italia.

“They tend to become an open party. Members have the right to choose its president, the President General,” said Andy.

Most parts that are PSI references, said Andy, have a general selection process using electronic vote. “It is therefore in accordance with the aspirations of the time in this context,” said the former journalist.

Jokowi transmitted the idea of ​​wanting to create a Super TBK Party during an interview with Najwa Shihab. Initially, Najwa asked Jokowi's chances of joining the political parties again after separating the PDIP road. Jokowi said he did not think, although some parts were interested in inviting him to join.

Then Jokowi referred to the concept of a new political party. When he was also asked for the objective of an individual party, the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka said that the idea should still be matured. “Our desire is a super TBK political party.

Solo City Future Symbols of PSI

PSI chose the city of Solo, Central Java, as a place for the party congress on July 19, 2025. Andy said that Solo City had been chosen for symbolic reasons. He said that the PSI voice had increased in the hometown of former president Jokowi in the 2024 elections. “Yes, the solo is a symbol of PSI's future in this context. Our vote increased considerably solo,” Andy said on Wednesday.

Regarding the details of the increase in PSI solo votes, Andy said that he should first check the data. But he said, at that time, PSI solo had not only a faction, but also leaders of the Regional Representative Council (DPRD).

PSI also has representatives in the provincial DPRD of Central Java of Solo City. Andy explained that Astrid Widayani who won the election of the regional solo head as deputy mayor was a PSI frame.

Andy said that the solo factor as a hometown of Kaesang Pangarep and Jokowi became the reason why the party organized a congress in the city. “It is therefore a symbol of the future of the PSI,” he said.

Eravana Trikarinaputri And Daniel Ahmad Fajri Contribute to the drafting of this article.

Choice of the publisher: The reason for civil society asked the police to end the Prabowo-Jokowi affair even uploading