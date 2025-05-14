The Pakistani army knows that there is no room for terror to hide: PM Modi in Adampaur | India News





Order the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor And the way in which they responded to the Pakistani attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that they had sent a clear message to the Pakistani army that there was no place in Pakistan where the terrorists could no longer hide and if there is another terrorist attack, India will answer, certainly replies.

Speaking in Adampur, a front -line IAF base in Punjab where he reached Tuesday morning to meet the staff, Modi said that the armed forces should remain alert and continue to remind the enemy that it is a new India.

With a system of mobile missiles on the air surface of the S-400 behind him, he demystified the Pakistans claiming to destroy the S-400 deployed in Adampur, he said that India has suspended his military actions after the Pakistans only argue for help. The story continues below this announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kneuqewvs48 What you have done is unprecedented, unimaginable. Our air force has targeted terrorist camps in the depths of Pakistan. In just 25-30 minutes, you have destroyed targets with precision. This could only be done by professional force with modern technology. Your speed and precision have left the enemy perplexed, he said. While the assembled aviators shouted slogans of Bharat Mata Ki JaiModi said it was not only a slogan but the voice of each citizen who wanted to do something for the country.

PM Modi Visit Adampur Air Base in Punjab, one day after its address to the nation It resonates on the ground and in the missions. When the soldiers say my Bharti Ki Jai, the enemy trembles. When our drones, our missiles hit the targets, then the enemy hears Bharat Mata Ki Jai. When our missiles remove the wind from their nuclear blackmail, the Bharat Mata Ki Jai is also heard. You have all made the Indians proud to have a scriptwriting story, he said. Complimenting the Indian army, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Navy, the border security forces and other forces, he declared that their acts in Operation Sindoor will remain memories for decades below. The story continues below this announcement He said that the Sindoor operation is not only an ordinary operation, but the brand of India policy, intention and decisive capacity. India is the land of Lord Buddha and also Guru Gobind Singh. Each Indian has gratitude to our soldiers and their families. Guru Gobind Singh said that Chidiyan Kolo Baaz Ladaun, Sava Lakh Se Ek Ladaun, Tabey Gobind Singh Naam Kahaun. Taking weapons against Adharma is our tradition. When the Sindoor of our daughters and sisters was wiped out, then we crushed the enemies in their house, he said. PM Modi Visit Adampur air base in Punjab, one day after its address to the nation (photo – X / Narendra Modi) Declaring that the terrorists came to India hiding like cowards, he said, you have destroyed all the bases of terror. Nine terrorist sites destroyed, 100 terrorists killed, the terrorist hierarchy now know that they cannot even look to India because it will cause their destruction. The abolition of the blood of the innocents will result in Vinash and Mahavinash, he said. The Pakistani army, on which the terrorists had set up, had learned a lesson in the Indian army. You told the Pakistani army that there was no room in Pakistan where terrorists could hide. Pakistan will not sleep by thinking of our drones, our missiles, he said. The story continues below this announcement He said that Indias Aim was to destroy the terrorist seat inside Pakistan and target terrorists, but Pakistan used civilian lines to conspire and attack India. I'm glad you are very prudent and vigilant. Without harming civil aircraft, you gave a suitable response, he said. Pakistan, he said, tried to attack Adampur and many other military bases but has been defeated. Pakistani drones, drones, planes and missiles could do nothing before the vigilant air defense, he said. The Lakshman Rekha is clear. If a terrorist attack occurs, India will answer, will certainly answer. Operation Sindoor is India New Normal. We have established three maxims: if a terrorist attack takes place, we will respond to our own conditions, to our own time and in our own way; No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated; We will not deal with governments that sponsor terrorist and terrorist leaders, he said, adding that the world also understood the India position in terrorist attacks. The story continues below this announcement On the coordinated approach of the army, the IAF and the Navy, the Prime Minister said that the integrated air and land combat system had done magnificent work. This is what it is. It has become a strong identity of the effectiveness of the Indian soldiers. The coordination of the workforce and the machine was also good in the Sindoor operation. Traditional air defense systems and Akash missiles, platforms manufactured in India as well as the modern air defense system of S-400 has given us strength, he said. Despite all Pakistan's attempts to attack the Indian air bases and other defense infrastructure, he said that they had not even suffered from scratches. We have advanced technology with which Pakistan cannot compete. Over the past decade, IAF and other services have received the best technology in the world. But you all know, new technologies, complicated and sophisticated systems require good maintenance and good functioning with efficiency. Technology should be used with tactics. You have proven that in this game, you are the best in the world. IAF has not only weapons but also data and drones to hit the enemy, he said.

