Maga Republicans criticize Trump by accepting the Qatar jet





It becomes more and more difficult for the Republicans and even the faithful of Maga to defend the unconstitutional or patient actions of Donald Trump as president. In the case of Trump accepting a luxury jet of $ 400 million in Qatar, they do not even try – and some of them, including some of the president's most faithful defenders, do everything possible to disparage the cheeky act.

Laura Loodor, the theorist of the conspiracy of the far right and supporter of Trump (and adviser), quickly replied to the news that the administration was preparing to accept the expensive jet of the desert nation, and that it will be preserved by the presidential library of Trump after leaving his duties. “I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him. But, I have to call a cat a cat. We cannot accept a “gift” of $ 400 million in jihadists in costume, “she wrote on X. Loomer added that the acceptance of the plane would be” such a task “on the administration.

“Ditto,” replied Mark Levin, one of Trump's most fervent supporters on Fox News, whose president is frequently covered.

The right commentator Ben Shapiro rang on his podcast. “Is it good for President Trump?” Is it good for his agenda? Is it good to empty the marsh? ” He asked. “The answer is: no, that is not the case. If you want President Trump to succeed, that kind of Skeezy stuff should stop.”

Republican legislators were not delighted either.

“The constitution of article II explains how the president cannot take emoluments or gifts from foreign leaders,” said Senator Rand Paul on Monday (R-Ky.) “We are not talking about a tour on the plane; We are talking about the entire plane of $ 400 million. I think it's not worth the pleasure. ”

“It would be preferable for the Air Force One to be a great magnificent jet made in the United States of America,” said senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), according to the hill. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Plan the most concerned about security. “I don't fly on an Qatari plane. They support Hamas. I don't know how you do it safe,” he said. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) echoed Paul by wondering “if the administration would be in accordance with the gift law”.

The concern is well founded. The Constitution stipulates that the president cannot “accept any present … of any kind” of a foreign state without the approval of the congress.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sounded on security problems on Tuesday. “I think the plane poses significant spying and surveillance problems,” he told CNBC. “We will see how it goes, but I certainly have worries.”

ABC News underlines how some Republicans have completely dodged the question, with the best Republican in the Senate, John Thune, and the first Republican in the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, saying on Monday that they did not know enough about the situation to comment. Representative Mike Lawler (RN.Y.) told Fox News on Tuesday that he “still sought to obtain more information” on the situation, but noted that “we do not want to accept any type of donation from a foreign government immediately”.

The former republican of the house, Kevin McCarthy, was not as elusive during an interview with CNN. “I don't think another country should provide America,” he said. “We don't need it.” McCarthy criticized the gift, but absurdly tried to protect Trump from responsibility: “I don't know what the staff worked on it, but I know [Chief of Staff] Susie [Wiles] And President Trump and that's probably not what they want. »Related contents

Trump, however, clearly indicated that he wanted the plane. In fact, he called anyone who said he shouldn't have accepted him “stupid”.

“I think it's a big gesture of Qatar, I really appreciate it,” he said on Monday. “I would never be the type to refuse this kind of offer.” Trump then unleashed a journalist who asked him questions about the gift, embarking on a screed on the legendary golfer Sam Snead, whose motto, according to Trump, was to take the putts that the opponent offers: “Many people are stupid. They say:” No, no, I insist in saying it. “Then they miss him and their partner gets angry with them.” Trend stories

“They give us a free jet,” said the president, incredulous that whoever may wonder if we have to accept such a gift from a notorious Middle East nation to try to buy an influence.

Trump is in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as part of his first official international trip to his second term. He will soon go to Qatar, where his business recently concluded an agreement to build a golf station.

