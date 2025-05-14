In the midst of Turkey's boycott calls, which President Erdogan said after the Indian-Pakistan ceasefire: “will continue to” | World News





Even if the Indians call to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remained firm in his support for the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling her precious brother. “ Recep Erdogan's comments came in response to the post of Shehbaz Sharif on X where he thanked the Turkish leader. (Reuters, AFP) Erdogan's comments after Shehbaz Sharif went to X and thanked the Turkish chief for his solid support and unwavering solidarity “for Pakistan and praised the” fraternal links “between the two nations. I was deeply affected by the strong support and the unshakable solidarity of my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Pakistan. Pakistan is proud of its longtime fraternal links, experienced in time and sustainable with Turkey, which has become stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for the constructive role and the resolved efforts of His Excellency to promote peace in South Asia. That the links between Pakistan and Turkey continue to become stronger while we work together to build a brilliant and prosperous future for our two countries and our peoples, “he said in his post. My precious brother Erdogan replied that the two countries shared a link with very few nations and is an example of “real friendship”. “My precious brother, the brotherhood between Trkiye and Pakistan, which is appreciated by very few nations in the world, is one of the best examples of true friendship. As a Trkiye, we attach great importance to the peace, tranquility and stability of Pakistan. We appreciate the sensitive and patient policy of the Pakistani state, which favors dialogues and compromises Resolution. Impact on India-Turkey tourism Recently, the Indians around the world have called to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan after their public support in Pakistan following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and Operation Indias Sindoor. During a recent press conference, commander of the Vyomika Singh wing revealed that drones were targeting Indian civilians and military bases by Pakistan had been supplied by Turkey. Preliminary reports indicate that drones are ASISGUARD Turkish Manufacturing Singar models, “she said. In the midst of calls to boycott countries supporting Pakistan, Ixigo, a travel and reservation platform, said that it suspended all flights and hotels for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China.

