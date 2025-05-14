



The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is expected to testify today in the House and the Senate to discuss the White House budget.

It will be the first time that he has testified to a congress committee from his confirmation hearing for his cabinet post.

When he speaks before the Senatorial Committee for Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, it will be the first time in two decades that a secretary of the HHS testifies to the budget of the presidents, according to the panel.

The hearing is likely to shed light on the status of relations of Kennedy with the chairman of the committee, Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., Who had expressed his concerns concerning the appointment of Kennedy on his attitude towards vaccines.

During the confirmation process, Kennedyhad agreed to appear before the Committee on a quarterly basis, if requested, to obtain the support of Cassidy.

When he was asked if Kennedy had kept his commitment not to spread a disinformation or a nasty to sow vaccines, Cassidy recently declared: all that I would say about the commitments is that until now, he has experienced them. Cassidy also said he had a good working relationship “with Kennedy.

Other Republicans of the Senate who were on the closure of supporting Kennedy had positive things to say about him by keeping them in the loop.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine said that he often sends sms to the secretary, but still plans to press him on the cups at the National Institutes of Health.

Democrats are also likely to focus on NIH reductions, as well as the measles epidemic, medical research reductions, prescription medication costs and its vaccine policy, according to several senators.

Senator Andy Kim, DN.J., told NBC News that Kennedy should be ready to answer questions on “some of the alarming statements they made for his secretary mandate”.

Senator John Hickenlooper, D-COLO., Said that he could adopt a more generalized approach “and ask him simply, he thinks that America invests enough money in science?”

Yesterday, senator Angela Alsobrooks, D-MD., Which sits on the committee, filed an disapproval resolution against Kennedy and called her to resign, citing concerns about cancer research cuts, the national fire cancer register and IVF. Alsobrooks should try to resolve the Senate this week by unanimous consent, but a Senate republican will most likely block this effort.

