Party Super TBK Jokowi who inspired PSI to choose the new Ketum

Jakarta, kompas.com – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Become a mentor as well as the inspiration for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in the election of the general president in the title.

Jokowi who has often expressed “Super open party (TBK) “becomes the foundation Psi that the general president should be elected by all members.

“As soon as Mr. Jokowi said he was talking about Super open partyDuring several meetings, also mentioned that the Ketum should be elected directly, “said PSI vice-president, Andy Budiman, at the PSI DPP office, Jakarta, Tuesday (05/13/2025).

The election of the PSI President of the PSI has become part of the production of the Super Open Party expressed by Jokowi. When political parties belong to their members, do not belong to the family or the elite.

“When asked why PSI chose a way like this, this is one of our steps to start being what we call a great party, Party Super TBK“Said Andy.

Andy said this great election was a psi effort to build a new political and participatory tradition.

This system allows all members of the party to have the same rights to choose the general president directly.

In addition, the electoral system is also a form of adaptation PSI to the spirit of the time, in particular the requirements of young people who want to be more involved in the political process.

“If people say that young people want if for example involved in politics, yes, they must really be involved in the process, among other things in the candidates' selection process for the President,” said Andy.

Super open party

Jokowi once transmitted his idea to create a super open party in Indonesia.

Jokowi said his idea had been hosted by PSI who is now led by his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep.

“More or less in my opinion, the concept is almost similar, but modified a little by PSI. The party is open, super open,” said Jokowi, Thursday (3/3/2025).

The term “Super TBK” was mentioned for the first time by Jokowi in his interview with Najwa Shihab on February 11, 2025.

In his statement, Jokowi stressed that political parties should be opened and held by all its members, not only by a handful of elites.

The term “TBK” itself is often used in the business world, in particular in public companies whose actions belong to the public.

This concept wants to be applied in the world of politics, where all members of the party have the same rights to determine policies and leadership.

“Our desire is a political party which is super TBK (open). (Party) owned by all its members,” said Jokowi.



