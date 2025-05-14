Politics
Party Super TBK Jokowi who inspired PSI to choose the new Ketum
Jakarta, kompas.com – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Become a mentor as well as the inspiration for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in the election of the general president in the title.
Jokowi who has often expressed “Super open party (TBK) “becomes the foundation Psi that the general president should be elected by all members.
“As soon as Mr. Jokowi said he was talking about Super open partyDuring several meetings, also mentioned that the Ketum should be elected directly, “said PSI vice-president, Andy Budiman, at the PSI DPP office, Jakarta, Tuesday (05/13/2025).
Read also: Jokowi's approach in political parties: PDIP Pemban who prays now for PSI
The election of the PSI President of the PSI has become part of the production of the Super Open Party expressed by Jokowi. When political parties belong to their members, do not belong to the family or the elite.
“When asked why PSI chose a way like this, this is one of our steps to start being what we call a great party, Party Super TBK“Said Andy.
Andy said this great election was a psi effort to build a new political and participatory tradition.
This system allows all members of the party to have the same rights to choose the general president directly.
In addition, the electoral system is also a form of adaptation PSI to the spirit of the time, in particular the requirements of young people who want to be more involved in the political process.
“If people say that young people want if for example involved in politics, yes, they must really be involved in the process, among other things in the candidates' selection process for the President,” said Andy.
Read also: There are no long conditions to become executives, Jokowi has the possibility of being a candidate for Ketum PSI
Super open party
Jokowi once transmitted his idea to create a super open party in Indonesia.
Jokowi said his idea had been hosted by PSI who is now led by his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep.
“More or less in my opinion, the concept is almost similar, but modified a little by PSI. The party is open, super open,” said Jokowi, Thursday (3/3/2025).
The term “Super TBK” was mentioned for the first time by Jokowi in his interview with Najwa Shihab on February 11, 2025.
Read also: PSI opens the recording of the Cketum on May 13, this is the condition
In his statement, Jokowi stressed that political parties should be opened and held by all its members, not only by a handful of elites.
The term “TBK” itself is often used in the business world, in particular in public companies whose actions belong to the public.
This concept wants to be applied in the world of politics, where all members of the party have the same rights to determine policies and leadership.
“Our desire is a political party which is super TBK (open). (Party) owned by all its members,” said Jokowi.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/14/06420661/partai-super-tbk-ala-jokowi-yang-jadi-inspirasi-psi-pilih-ketum-baru
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump obtains a major legal victory over mass deportations
- Anthony Albanian has laid down in Indonesia for the first trip abroad since electoral victory
- Science tells us that the United States is heading for a dictatorship
- No. 8 Mens Tennis Battles No. 1 Wake Forest in Elite Eight Matchup
- The sons of Imran Khans call for global pressure on Pakistan to guarantee the release of their father | Morgungexpress
- Lula complains about the leak of conversation between Janja …
- Ryan Routh wants an assassination matter against Trump abandonedExBulletin
- Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum
- Saudi Arabia provides Trump king census
- Chimpanzees use medicinal plants in Uganda 'as first aid' BBC News
- The growing risk of tick-borne diseases, experts say
- The disclosure recording reveals the top-conservative admitting the faults in the bras of Boris Brexit by Boris Johnson