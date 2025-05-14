



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more The United Kingdom is more and more likely to accept a mobility program for young post-Brexit with the European Union at a large summit of the United Kingdom in the United Kingdom on Monday. Such an agreement would be A major step towards the reset of Boris Johnsons harmful Brexit Deal, and has been pushed by European officials for months. This decision, which is requested by the European countries and commissioners of Brussels, would help to create much closer links with the block and to start repairing the broken relationship left by the previous conservative government. Here, The independent Look at how such a diagram would work in practice, which would be eligible to participate and whether or not there is in Great Britain. What would be the main characteristics of a young mobility program? An agreement of this nature would allow young people in the United Kingdom and the EU to move and work freely between countries for a limited period. It is likely to include young people aged 18 to 30, potentially also extending to those under 35 years of age. We think they could live and work abroad up to two years. However, there is a suggestion that government figures put pressure for this period to be reduced to one year instead. Are similar patterns already exist? Great Britain already has similar agreements with 13 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Iceland, Uruguay, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The program is currently available for aged 18 to 30 or 18 to 35, depending on where they come from and allows them to live and work in the United Kingdom up to two years. In order to qualify for the program, individuals must have 2,530 savings to show that they are able to support themselves while living in Great Britain. Would the British public support the program? There is generalized support for such an agreement, with a Yougov survey of nearly 15,000 people indicating that Two -thirds (66%) supported the program, against only one in five (18%) which are opposed. In Nigel, the district of Clacton-on-Sea, which voted massively in favor of leaving the EU in 2016, more than twice more people were in favor (57%) than against (25%) the idea of ​​a mobility program. Would this increase net migration? Supporters of the agreement insist that this would not be part of the clear migration, arguing that young people in the United Kingdom would be eager to move abroad, in the same way that EU young people would like to come here. During this time, the nature limited over time of the program means that they would not be able to settle permanently abroad. There are also speculations according to which there would be a ceiling on the figures or a policy of once to ensure that those who come to the United Kingdom remain balanced with the number of people who leave. However, without this ceiling, criticism argues that Great Britain would eventually take more young people than they lose. Meanwhile, others argue that young mobility program would be a return to freedom of movement enjoyed by travelers when the United Kingdom was part of the EU by the rear door. Sir Keirs' red lines for negotiations with Brussels do not include any return to freedom of movement between countries. But it is understood that the government considers that a limited mobility program of young people does not break this promise due to the deadline.

