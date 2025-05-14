



Pakistani journalists are trying to question the United States of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, an alleged opposition to de-escalation between India and Pakistan was firmly closed during a recent briefing of the American State Department. The exchange took place on Tuesday, in the midst of increased international attention on the cease-fire negotiated between the two nuclear neighbors.

The journalist began by portraying President Donald Trump as a peaceful Messiah who had succeeded in media the ceasefire. He said that even if Pakistan welcomed Trumps’s efforts, Prime Minister India Modi had not shown a similar enthusiasm.

The journalist asked Tommy Pigott, the main deputy spokesperson for the United States Department of the State: Pakistan welcomed President Trumps to bring the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and they believe that President Trump could earn a Nobel Peace Prize if he should bring peace between Pakistan and India to the Kashmir issue. But Prime Minister Modi did not welcome this effort … Did it disappear this building, the attitude of Narendra Modi not to welcome this peace agreement?

Pigott refused to engage in the question of the attitude of Modis, rather reiterating that the Americas focus on the cease-fire agreement in India-Pakistan itself. He said: This is what we are happy to see. This is where our goal remains. And we want to see a cease-fire being maintained, and we want to encourage direct communication. This is our goal here. Our goal is the ceasefire.

He stressed the importance of a sustained dialogue between India and Pakistan, urging the two nations to continue peace:

India and Pakistan should maintain direct communication, and we urge the two nuclear propulsion neighbors to choose the path of peace.

Despite President Trump's public allegations of negotiating the ceasefire, New Delhi argued that the initiative was caused by a request from the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistans to his Indian counterpart, following India strikes. According to Indian officials, the demand for pakistans of an immediate truce was motivated by despair rather than by diplomatic intervention by the United States.

On the subject of the Nobel Peace Prize, Pigott described President Trump as a peacemaker:

He is a peacemaker. He appreciates peace. He is also a profession, and he showed this over and over and over in terms of continuation of a first program in America, but also of peace and wanting to see peace and conflicts end.

Without being discouraged, the Pakistani journalist supported more, wondering if Trump had concerns about the use of Israeli manufacturing drones during Operation Sindoor. The journalist suggested that if Trump aims to promote unity among Jews, Muslims and Christians by Abraham agreements, the deployment of Israeli drones could complicate relations between Pakistan and Israel.

Again, Pigott has circumvented the request, reiterating the singular concentration of Washingtons on the ceasefire and direct communication:

We focus only on the ceasefire and the direct communication between the parties, he insisted, adding that prevailing on interest lies in the resolution of conflicts on a global scale.

