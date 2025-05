Erdogan Türkiye promises continuous support in Pakistan through good and bad times

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support for “Islamabad, declaring that Ankara would continue to stand by your side through good and bad moments”. Erdogan's comments Came in Responsible to Pakistan 'Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs Post On X, where He Thanked Erdogan for Strong Support and UNWAVERING SOLIDARITY “for Pakistan. My Dear Brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoans Strong Support and UNWAVERING SOLIDARITY with Pakistan Have Me. History continues below advertising Responding to his post, Erdogan described Pakistan as a fraternal nation “and promised to stand next to the country through thick and thin. The brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan a link that few nations in the world have the chance to share is one of the best examples of true friendship. As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistans. We sincerely appreciate prudent Pakistani states, the patient's approach and his commitment to dialogue and reconciliation in conflict resolution. Just like in the past, we will continue to stay by your side through good and bad times. Through you, I give my sincere greetings to our dear friend and fraternal nation, Pakistan, “he posted on X. Turkey has become the second largest weapon supplier in Pakistan after China. He played a central role in the modernization of the Pakistan navy and the improvement of his air war capacities. History continues below advertising Among the most disturbing developments, the $ 1.5 billion agreement under which Turkey provided Pakistan of Milgem class warships, increasing the naval strike capacity of Pakistan. Turkish Baykar has also delivered Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci armed drones. Turkey STM improves the submarines of Pakistan Agosta 90B as part of a contract of 350 million USD, and the defense electronics giant Havelsan, helped establish a range of electronic war tests in Pakistan. In addition, an agreement of 1.5 billion USD was signed for 30 ATAK T129 helicopters, although delivery has been delayed due to third -party approvals. * With agency entries History continues below advertising Discover the last Commercial news,, Budget 2025 News,, SensexAnd Clever Updates. Get Personal financing Ideas, tax requests and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the MoneyControl application To stay up to date!





