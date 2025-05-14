New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Base of Air Force Adampur, near Jalandhar in Eastern Punjab on Tuesday, where he reiterated the new normal military action against Pakistan, but aware that the stocks of the company that manufacture the legendary burst jets that his pilots used in the recent duel had dropped.

THE Hindustan time reported On Tuesday, while Rafale's actions underwent losses, the actions of Chinese war manufacturers Avic Chengdu had climbed after the military engagement between Indian and Pakistani pilots last week.

The Dassault Aviation stock has dropped seven percent in the middle of fluctuating prices, following India reports using Rafale aircraft in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Hindustan time said.

He said that Dassault Aviation’s stock, the Rafale jet manufacturer used by India during Operation Sindoor, fell sharply on the European stock market. Dassault Aviation reached an intra -day drop of seven% on Monday, reaching 292 euros. Throughout the day, the shares continued to fluctuate from 291 euros to 295 euros, said the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the actions of Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), the Chinese aerospace company behind the J-10 J-10 fighter planes inducted by Pakistan, increased by 20% Monday. This marked a significant increase in investors' confidence for the CAC, its stock reaching the Chinese Yuan 95.86, an increase of 60% compared to the previous week, the Indan Daily reported.