One of Kemi Badenoch's best teams admitted that there were faults in the return plan for illegal migrants after Brexit, can reveal Sky News.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly declared to the public that Brexit would mean regain control of the British border and migration system.

Plans revealed to facilitate the prison crisis – the most recent policy

But in a disclosed recording obtained by Sky News, Chris Philp, now secretary of the Hermère Fantôme, said that the British EU output – and the end of participation in the United Kingdom in the Dublin agreement which governs the allegations of asylum on the EU level – meant that they realized that they can no longer rely on the place where they asylum “.

Philp seemed to suggest the extent of the problem surprised those of the Johnson government.

Picture:

Chris Philp is the secretary in the shade of the house. Pic: Reuters





“When we checked it … (we) found that around half of the people crossing the chain had claimed the asylum before elsewhere in Europe.”

In response this evening, the Tories insisted that Mr. Philp did not say that the Conservatives did not have a plan to manage asylum seekers after Brexit.

The comments of Mr. Philp last month are a very different tone in 2020 when, as Minister of Immigration, he seemed to suggest EU members and the Dublin rules have hampered asylum eliminations.

In August of the same year, he said: “Dublin's regulations contain a number of constraints, which makes people who should be returned a little more difficult than we want. Of course, on January 1, we will be outside of these Dublin regulations and the United Kingdom can adopt a new approach.”

Mr. Philp was also Minister of Immigration in Mr. Johnson's government, he would therefore have closely followed the debate.

Picture:

Philp was previously a close ally of Liz Truss. Peak: pa





In public, the members of the Johnson administration claimed that it would not be a problem because the asylum complaints would be “inadmissible”, but gave no details on the way in which they would really deal with people who arrive physically in the country.

A source from the Home Office told journalists once the United Kingdom is “more linked by Dublin after the transition”, then “we can negotiate our own bilateral return agreement at the end of this year”.

It did not happen immediately.

During the summer of 2020, Mr. Johnson's spokesman criticized the inflexible and rigid “regulations of Dublin, suggesting that the exit from this agreement would be a freedom of welcome after Brexit. The comments of Mr. Philp suggest a different point of view in private.

The remarks were made in a zoom call, part of a regular series with the entire gray cabinet on April 28, just before the local elections.

A member asked Mr. Philp why countries like France continued to allow migrants to come to the United Kingdom.

He replied: “Migrants should claim asylum in the first place safe and that under European Union regulations, which is called Dublin 3's regulations, the first country where they play asylum is the one that should process their application.

“Now, because we are out of the European Union now, we are outside the regulations of Dublin 3, and we can therefore no longer count on returning people to the place where they claimed asylum for the first time. When we checked it, just before getting out of the EU transition arrangements in December on December 31, 2020, we made checks and found that around the chain Queylum before elsewhere.

“In Germany, France, Italy, Spain, somewhere like that, and could therefore have been returned. But now we are out of Dublin, we cannot do this, and that is why we must have a place like Rwanda that we can send these people as a deterrence.”

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player





1:42

Has Brexit saved the United Kingdom from prices?



Johnson announced the Rwanda plan in April 2022 – that Mr. Philp exhibited the successor plan – 16 months after Great Britain left the EU legal and regulatory regime, but the plan was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights.

The Prime Ministers of Successive Tory did not succeed in obtaining compulsory moves in Rwanda, and Sir Keir Starmer canceled the program by entering Downing Street last year, leaving the number of asylum seekers in France without resolution.

Speaking on Sky News last weekend, the interior secretary, Yvette Cooper, said that there had been a 20% increase in migrant yields since coming to power, as well as a 40% increase in illegal work raids and a 40% increase in arrests for illegal work.

The membership of Great Britain in the EU has not stopped all asylum arrivals. Under the regulation of Dublin de the EU, under which people should be treated for asylum in the country where they have entered the block.

However, many EU countries where people arrive for the first time, such as Italy, do not apply the rules of Dublin.

The United Kingdom will no longer be able to participate in the Dublin agreement, as this is only open to full-fledged members of the EU.

The ministers confirmed that the government of labor discusses a return agreement with the French who would imply that the two countries were exchanging people looking for asylum.

Asked about Sky News on the functioning of returns in the future, the Minister of Transport, Lilian Greenwood, said on Wednesday that there were “discussions in progress with the French government”, but had not said what a future agreement could look like.

She told Sky News: “This is not a short-term problem. It will take a very hard job to tackle the organized gangs that attack people, endangering their lives while they are trying to cross the chain to the United Kingdom.

“Of course, this will involve conversations with our counterparts on the European continent.”

Pressed the return agreement, Ms. Greenwood said: “I can confirm that there are ongoing discussions with the French government on how we stop this appalling and dangerous business of people who perform in the English channel.”

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “The Conservative Party has delivered the democratic will of this country and left the European Union.

“The last government had a plan and no one – which Chris – has never suggested the opposite.

“We have created new agreements with France to intercept migrants, signed return agreements with many countries across Europe, including a historic agreement with Albania which led to small boats to a third in 2023, and developed the deterrence of Rwanda – a means of deterrence according to which work, leading to 2025, being the worst year illegal.

“However, Kemi Badenoch and Chris Philp were clear that the conservatives must do much more to fight against illegal migration.

“This is why, under a new leadership, we are developing new policies that will end this problem – notably the disappearance of the human rights law from immigration issues, establishing a deterrent and deporting all foreign criminals.”