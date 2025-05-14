Donald Trump's indictment was launched





Democratic representative Shri Thanedar moved Tuesday to force a vote in the House on his dismissal articles against President Donald Trump.

Thanedar went to the room of the room Tuesday afternoon to notice his seven dismissal articles as privileged.

This means that the Republican leaders of the Chamber have two legislative days to raise the resolution. They are most likely to introduce a movement to deposit the resolution, which would kill it effectively.

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt hall of the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt hall of the White House on May 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik / Getty images

Newsweek contacted Thanedar's office to comment by e-mail outside of regular working hours.

Why it matters

Thanedar introduced the articles of dismissal, which accuse Trump of offenses, in particular the obstruction of justice, corruption and corruption, and tyrannical overtaking last month.

However, few democrats have expressed their support for Trump's dismissal since his return in January, because the measures are unlikely to go anywhere with the Republicans who control both the Chamber and the Senate. Trump was dismissed twice during his first mandate, but was acquitted by the Senate in both cases.

What to know

On the house floor, Thanedar accused Trump of “committing crimes since the first day”.

“Corruption, corruption, the capture of the power of the congress, the creation of an illegal office in Doge, violating the rights of the first amendment, ignoring the regular procedure and finally, refusing to respect a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court,” he said.

“Just as I am here in the House of Representatives, Trump goes to the Middle East to accept a gift worth $ 400 million in a foreign government.”

He added: “I do not worry if it is the right time or if there are enough votes from my colleagues through the aisle. I get up today to do my duty and defend my oath to protect the Constitution.”

The Thanedar movement has angry the Democrats of the Chamber, with several axios saying that they believe that its efforts aim to obtain support for itself while it faces main challenges in its district of the Congress of the Detroit region.

What people say

Thanedar wrote on X Tuesday: “It is time for us to take measures. I call my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support my accusation articles, defend this country, defend their oath and protect the American people. It is never the right time to defend our Constitution.”

Illinois representative Brad Schneider, president of the New Democrat Coalition, told Axios: “We have to focus on reconciliation. 100% of our energy is on the treatment of this.”

Trump took care of the efforts to dismiss him in an article on Truth Social earlier in May, writing: “Democrats are really out of control. They lost everything, in particular their minds! These radical crazy people are again in the thing of indictment” would be dismissed. “

What is the next step

The leaders of the room have until Thursday to raise the resolution of Thanedar. The members could debate it, vote to send it to the committee or vote to complicate the resolution.

It is unlikely that its measure is progressing since the Republicans will control the two chambers of the Congress.

