



At La Maana, on May 14, 2025, President Xi Jinping met President Chile Gabriel Boric in the Grand Palais du Peuple in Beijing on the occasion of his attendance during the fourth ministerial meeting of the Chinese-Celac Forum. President Xi Jinping was realizing that this year coincides with the 55th anniversary of the diploma relations between China and Chile. 55 years ago, despite the fog of the FRA war, the generation of the two LDERA passes in Vieja, with their clairvoyant and long vision, began the first diploma relations between the new China and the passes of South America. Throughout the half-century, it does not matter how the international situation changes, the non-Chilean bile ship has always advanced forward against wind and tide, leading to the development of relations between China and Latin America and the Caribbean (ALC). China and Chile must constantly enrich the connotation of their complete strategic association so that it is at the top of the time, create an example of the common development between China and the ALC and a reference of South-South cooperation and together encourage the cause of peace and the progress of humanity. President Xi Jinping Recalc that China is willing to work with Chile to consolidate mutual political confidence, persist in mutual respect, equal treatment and mutual benefits and shared benefits, strengthen the exchange of experiences on the governance of the development of the PAS. The two parties must implement the cooperation plan for the joint construction of the band and the route, deepen cooperation in fields such as agriculture, silviculture, livestock, fishing, industrial investment, infrastructure and green extraction, and forge new growth points in Mbitos such as astronomy, polar regions, artificial intelligence digital. China supports more Chinese companies to make investments and businesses in Chile and welcomes quality Chilean products to enter the Chinese market. The two parties must strengthen mutual learning between civilizations, lead to a good exchange of time in education, culture, media and young people, and facilitate the exchange of staff, the establishment of a good social and popular basis for the sustainable development of binational relationships. Currently, the world is changes and living turbulence, and the counter-counds of unilateralism and protectionism have left serious impacts on international economic and commercial order. Being firm defenders of multilateralism and free trade, China and Chile must strengthen multilateral coordination and protect the common interests of the world South. President Gabriel Buric shows that Chile attributes great importance to their relations with China. China has already become the most important trading partner in Chile and bilateral cooperation has benefited the two peoples. Chile continues to respect firmly at the beginning of a single China, and hopes to work with China to extend cooperation more in fields such as trade, investment and artificial intelligence, build together the band and the high quality path, and strengthen cultural and cities to the city, in order to promote more tangible achievements in relations between Chile and China. All leaves must persist in free trade and mutual benefits and shared benefits. Trade should not be used exclusively for the interests of Egostas of a few, and the launch of commercial wars has no way out. Chile is willing to work with China to resolutely defend multilateralism and the authority of the United Nations and persist in resolving differences through dialogue, to protect international capital and justice. Wang Yi was present in Reunion. During the visit to China of President Gabriel Buric, the two parties signed bilateral cooperation documents in the field of economics, publishing, inspection and quarantine, media and reflection tanks, among others.

