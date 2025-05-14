IHC to hear pleadyers tomorrow for the suspension of Imran Khan, the phrases of Bushra Bibi in 190m pounds





The High Court of Islamabad should hear petitions of suspension of the sentence of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, in a case of 190 million pounds, reported 24NewSHD TV Channel.

The acting chief judge of Islamabad, chief judge Sarfaraz Dogar and judge Muhammad Asif, will hear the petitions tomorrow. The ISLAMABAD High Court registration office has published a case list to plan business.

Earlier, the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) ordered the municipal company Islamabad (MCI) on Wednesday to formulate a “Rehribaans” policy in the capital.

The IHC judge, Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, heard the main petition and the contempt for petitions of justice together. The lawyer for the petitioner Imaan Mazari, the director DMA and the officials of the MCI appeared before the court. At the start of the hearing, Imaan Mazari argued that the CDA also went to the petition. Developing a policy for sellers is MCI's work, no CDA, she said.

She argued that the authorities do not even issue licenses to “Rehribaans”. The DMA said that the authority is not against the sellers, he does a procedure, they haven't told them anything for many years. The DMA said that a space should be prepared for the weekly market for sellers, but they did not agree.

The court pointed out that these people have daily work, it cannot be done every week. He asked for the number of street sellers in Islamabad at the moment. The lawyer said there were currently 20 to 21,000 sellers in Islamabad. The court postponed the hearing until June 13, with the instructions.

