



President Trump held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday with the president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Shara, one day after having announced that the United States would raise sanctions on his country a decision that would reduce the economic grip on a nation considered as at the heart of the stability of the Middle East. It was the first time in 25 years that the two countries that the leaders have been achieved, and another important step in Syria submitted to reintegrate into the international community after decades of isolation. The two men spoke for about half an hour just before a summit of the Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia, said a White House official. Trump told Mr. Al-Shara that he had a great opportunity to do something historic in his country, according to a summary of the meeting of the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. The president also urged Mr. Al-Shara to take action to normalize Syrian relations with Israel, which have long been hostile and to tell all foreign terrorists to leave the country, said the summary. Mr. Trump met Mr. Al-Shara at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto sovereign of Saudi Arabia, who participated in the meeting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye, who supported the insurrection that brought Mr. Al-Shara to power, joined by phone. Prince Mohammed and Erdogan both exhorted Trump to raise the sanctions against Syria, and they praised this decision at the meeting on Wednesday, the crown prince describing him as courageous, according to the white house's summary.

The meeting was also an amazing turnaround for Mr. Al-Shara, a former activist who directed the rebel alliance who ousted the dictator Bashar al-Assad in December, and who already directed a branch of Al-Qaeda before breaking the ties with the jihadist group and sought to moderate his image. The United States has appointed Mr. Al-Sharas militant Group as a terrorist organization, and it has abandoned its offer of a reward of up to $ 10 million for information on it only five months ago. A statement by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the meeting as a historic and said that Mr. Trump said that the administration in Washington undertook to play a positive and constructive role during this sensitive period. Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Minister, said at a press conference on Wednesday later that the Syrias of many opportunities, capacities and resources were one of the most important discussion points at the meeting. He has resources, and more importantly, he has a capable people: an educated and well-informed population who is eager to move Syria in a new phase, he said.

The meeting took place on the second day of Mr. Trumps Four Day Middle East Tour, the first big trip abroad of his second term. The first day was largely focused on commercial affairs, including for defense equipment and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Trump cultivated close diplomatic and commercial relations with Saudi Arabia, and comfortable relations have offered the leaders of the Gulf the opportunity to put pressure on the lifting of Syria for the lifting of Syria, which many of them consider as essential to an economic collapse and to prevent new conflicts which could spread beyond the borders of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/14/world/middleeast/trump-syria-president-al-shara-sanctions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos