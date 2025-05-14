Trump comparing PM Modi with Shehbaz Sharif, Anthinant India-Pak: Congress





The Congress criticized US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, not only for having assimilated India and Pakistan, but also parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif. Congress chief Pawan Khera, who heads the party's media and advertising department, shared a clip for Trump's remarks of an event in Saudi Arabia and said the American president was again in line the two countries in South Asia. “The American president says it again:” I used the trade to conclude an agreement between them, and they agreed “. Not only is Donald Trump in the process of remedying India with Pakistan, but he compares Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif,” said Khera on X, marking the Prime Minister's office (PMO) and by questioning if such a comparison was acceptable. Praveen Chakravarty, president of the Department of Congress and Data Analysis Department, also criticized the government on Trump's remarks. “” The Pakistani Prime Minister and the Indian Prime Minister are equal. Pakistan and India are equal powers. “Who says that? The Congress MP, Karti Chidambaram, also joined them, displaying Trump's remarks on X by writing: “This story was not part of the program.” Trump, speaking in a Saudi investment forum in Riyadh during his current trip in the Gulf, said that his administration had “managed to negotiate a historic cease-fire” to stop the climbing of violence between India and Pakistan. “As I said in my inaugural speech, my greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier. I do not like war. We have the greatest soldier, moreover, in world history,” he said. He said trade has played a key role in the agreement. “I used trade to a large extent to do it. And I said:” Fellows, Come on. Let's make an agreement. Let's make exchanges. “Let's not translate nuclear missiles. Trump described Modi and Sharif as “very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, good leaders, smart leaders” and added: “Everything stopped. I hope it will remain like this, but everything stopped.” One day earlier, Trump said his administration had avoided a “nuclear conflict” between the two neighbors by promising extensive commercial ties if hostilities stopped. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to stop the conflict after four days of drone and missile strikes across the border. Official sources in New Delhi have argued that the agreement was the result of talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two countries and that no third parties were involved. However, Trump announced that the two nations had accepted a “full ceasefire” after which he described as a long night of talks “mediated by the United States”. Later, he went to Truth Social, reiterating that the United States had played a key role in helping India and Pakistan to reach a “historic and heroic decision” to stop hostilities. He also offered to work with the two nations to find a “solution” to the cashmere problem. India maintains the question of cashmere to be a bilateral affair and that there is no space for a third party. He claims that the territory of the Union of Jammu and Kashmir and the territory of the Union of Ladakh are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Posted by: ATUL Mishra Posted on: May 14, 2025

