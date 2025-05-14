Former representative of the State, the future former of the former wants to see more young people presenting themselves in the elections

Tony Labranche (C25) was 10 years old when he received a stadium 3 colon cancer.

At the time, Labranche lived in a park of caravans with her mother. Already struggling to reach both ends, Labranches experience with high costs of medical care has triggered a spark.

When we saw Tylenol in the bill and how they billed $ 40 per pill, it was clear that someone earned money on my suffering, said Labranche, who is now without cancer. It was a deep injustice in the world and led me to engage in politics.

This spark led him throughout his last year of high school, when he had a few hundred shy votes to win a seat at his local school board. His loss strengthened his determination to be a young voice for change, so he threw his goal on something bigger and won.

In December 2020, at the age of 18, Labranche was sworn in on a football field as a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, one of the youngest representatives in the history of Chambers. As a legislator, he presented several bills in the House during his two years in power and worked in the aisle to serve the voters of the New Hampshire.

As a former student of Georgetown, he plans to continue his plea for young people according to functions as he continues his career in the public service.

Run for the office

Throughout his life, Labranche felt underestimated and ignored.

When he presented himself to the School Board, he remembers another member of the School Board saying: What does he know? He's just a boy.

When he was at home, he remembers that some legislators did not take him seriously because of his age.

He also underwent harassment and discrimination to be young and part of the LGBTQ community. Harassment forced his mother to leave the city, said Labranche, leaving him homeless and surfing between houses of friends during his serves.

At the same time, he only obtained an annual salary of $ 100 in the Legislative Assembly, so he had to work part -time in Bath & Body Works and for the city of Nashua. During the hours out of hours, he attended the community college to stay on the right track with his studies.

Despite these challenges, Labranche persisted in serving its voters.

He said he had presented more than 30 invoices in the House at an end of eight, who went to the House. He also reached the aisle to work with the Republicans on many laws.

People focus too much on their differences and not on their common points. If you want something to pass is yours, you have to work with the [other side,] He said. People are always surprised when I say that some of my best friends in the house are republicans. I cherish these relationships to date, he said.

Labranche has also raised the votes of young people in its role. He presented a bill requiring that each school board has a student representative. Despite being a democratic legislator, Labranche won the support of the Republican majority in the Chamber of State and the Senate. In 2022, the republican governor of the time, Chris Sunnunu, signed the bill.

Arrive at the root of social problems

Labranche returned to school full time after having served a mandate in the house. He was transferred to Georgetown in the fall of 2023 for his location of Washington, DC, and the opportunity to engage with experts in different fields, ideologies and horizons. He went to the events showing Boris Johnson, the former vice-president Mike Pence, Marianne Williamson, Senator Tim Scott and former ambassador Nikki Haley.

As a former representative who wants to return to the public service, Labranche is often asked why he studies sociology instead of government or international relations. Instead of studying politics behind societal issues, Labranche is attracted to the deep causes behind the problems he advocated in the Chamber.

Going to the heart of the problems and the study of society and why we do the things we do is much more concern for me, he said. Sociology is a much broader exploration of what other societies do, what we do and why we do it. It is not necessarily aimed at tunnels in a specific way of thought.

In addition to his lessons, Labranche spent her free time to choose her brains of teachers and to conduct personal sociology experiences. This semester, Labranche made conduct with DC police to understand how the police see the communities they serve.

In another project, Labranche explores his passion for public transport and compares transport systems around the world. He is proud to have experienced public transport not only in American cities such as DC and New York, but also Montreal, Paris, Florence, Barcelona and other cities.

Sometimes I just put the metro buses for fun and I see where they take me, he said. These personal outings are just for fun, but I can see how automotive development hinders public transport accessible for many people.

For his senior thesis, Labranche studied why young people present themselves to functions to better understand the subject that is passionate the most. He interviewed young people who served, served or presented themselves to functions in the House of Representatives of New Hampshire.

Thanks to his research, Labranche discovered how much adversity was a common thread that prompted young people to present themselves to public functions, similar to the way in which his experience with cancer inspired him to get involved.

In Georgetown, he encouraged his classmates to stand in the elections. In recent years, he has been proud to have convinced several young Hampshire young people to run.

I always tell people if you don't do it, someone less qualified for you. So if you want a good representation, you have to do it yourself, he said. We need more good people in power. This is where I concentrated my efforts, recruiting good candidates for any position.

A future of the public service

Labranche dreamed of returning to the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

He remained in touch with his colleagues representing in the House, some of whom visited him in Georgetown. He also looks at the online house sessions for the pleasure to follow his former colleagues and the state's legislative procedure.

Labranche used his time in Georgetown to prepare to go home and serve again.

After graduating, Labranche will return to New Hampshire to study for the LSAT. He wants to serve again in the house as a representative while working as a lawyer or a teacher.

He hopes that more young people will join him.

The number of people who are there for good reasons is too small. They need all the help they can get, which is why I try to encourage everyone to run, he said. The cards with which I was dealt with in the life of cancer, being gay, the son of immigrants and the low income are what pushed me to be an individual committed civically and to want to change society so that people do not fight as much as I or my family had to face.