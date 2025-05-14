Pakistan returned a border guard captured in India on Wednesday, in a new sign of relaxation after a cease-fire finished four days of conflict between the rivals of South Nuclear Asia.

The goalkeeper was captured one day after an attack in April to the cashmere administered by the Indians who killed 26 people and triggered missile, drone and hunter attacks.

No group claimed the responsibility of the attack on April 22, but India blamed Pakistan for supporting it. Islamabad rejects the accusations and called for an independent probe.

“Purnam Kumar Shaw, who has been in the custody of the Pakistan rangers since April 23, 2025, was given to India,” said India's border security force in a statement.

The transfer was “made peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” he added.

“I am very happy today,” said Shaw's wife Rajani, pregnant, to journalists after the announcement.

She had previously declared to the Indian Express newspaper that before the ceasefire, she had “lost all hope”.

The Pakistani army announced on Wednesday a new number of deaths from the fighting, saying that “unlikely and reprehensible ignoble attacks” have killed 40 civilians, including half of women and children.

He also said that 13 members of the military service were killed during operations.

India said 15 civilians and five soldiers died on its side.

Addressing the troops on Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Islamabad had taken revenge for his last war with India, which led to the creation of Bangladesh from the eastern wing of Pakistan.

“In this war, you took revenge for the 1971 war with India,” he told his troops.

Despite mutual allegations of initial violations, the ceasefire always seemed to be held on Wednesday.

The push of violence has been the worst since the last open conflict of the rivals in 1999 and sparked world chills which he could transform in a full war.

The Pakistani army said it had shot down five Indian planes without any loss.

India has not disclosed aircraft, although a security source told AFP that at least three fighter planes crushed on Indian territory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a television address to the nation on Monday that Pakistan had chosen to attack rather than help him fight “terrorism”.

“If another terrorist attack on India is carried out, a strong response will be given,” he said.

Modi wrote on X Tuesday that he had met soldiers involved in the conflict.

“India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” he said.

Sharif filed an appeal to the UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday in which “he expressed his concerns about provocative and continuous inflammatory remarks of Indian management, as a threat to fragile regional peace,” said his office in a statement.

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had rejected the “provocative and inflammatory claims” of Modi and its “propensity to make misleading accounts to justify the attack”.

“Make no mistake, we will closely monitor the actions and behavior of India in this regard in the coming days. We also urge the international community to do the same,” he added in a statement.

Sharif also warned India to suspend a key treaty for water supply, appealing it to the “red line” of his country.

“Do not even think about touching the water treaty,” said Sharif after India suspended it as a result of the cashmere attack administered by the Indians who triggered the last conflict.

The activists have intensified operations on the Indian side of cashmere since 2019, when the Hindu nationalist government of Modi revoked the limited autonomy of the region and imposed the direct rule of New Delhi.

A battle of firearms in a forest approximately 65 kilometers (40 miles) of Pahalgam, the site of the attack on April 22 against tourists, killed three men who are members of Lashkar-E-Taiba, an armed group based in Pakistan, the Indian army announced on Wednesday.

“The three were actively involved in recent terrorist activities in the region,” he said in an article on X.

“The recovery of the operation includes rifles in the AK series, the large amount of ammunition, grenades and other military materials,” he said.

Muslim majority cashmere is claimed in full by the two countries, which have fought two large -scale wars in the territory since their independence from 1947 compared to British domination.

