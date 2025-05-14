Pope Leo and Trump are the most powerful Americans, but lead to different roles and kingdoms





The motto of a newly elected American world leader: “Fight!” The other presented himself to the world with his first public word as a pope: peace. »»

The contrast between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago, could not be more politically, personally or in his visions of the world. They lead to different roles and kingdoms.

But Leo's historical elections last week to direct the 1.4 billion Catholics in the world, because the first pope born in the United States means that the two most powerful people on the planet are Americans. This raises questions about the American influence at a time when Trump's pricing wars and a way or other threats have turned eight world decades and have sparked allies' distrust of the United States.

The prospect of too much American power in geopolitics is largely considered a reason why the Catholic Church had not elected American to the papacy through the history of almost 250 years of the country. Until former Cardinal Robert F. Prévost from Chicago Pope Leo XIV was chosen last week to be the 267th pontiff.

The irony of the elections of Léos is that many in the rest of the world will consider him as a sign of hope as a American who can speak for them rather than acting against them, said David Gibson, director of the center on religion and culture of Fordham University.

Pope Leo is another American type on the world scene

The shock and pleasure of the unknown cardinal elections quickly took place in a solid discussion on the way in which the top of the world's peaking order could be populated by two Americans.

Trump is known not to like to share attention or primacy, as his first approach of foreign policy clearly shows in America. American Catholics chose Trump against his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris.

In an apparent call for them, Trump published an image generated by the AI-Lui even dressed in Pope during the days of mourning for Pope Francis, who died on April 21. This decision was not appreciated by certain Catholics and Italian. Trump denied having published the image himself and said that any offended person cannot take a joke. He insisted that Catholics liked that.

Despite this, Trump wanted Leo and called it a great honor that the new pope was American.

Pope Leo, on the other hand, is also in some directions a politician, with a calm way and the approach to speak to his cardinals in small groups before the conclave, they said. Although he was born in Chicago, Leo Prévost then spent two decades as a missionary in Peru before being appointed by Pope Francis in 2023 to direct the powerful Vatican office who sees the bishops of the whole world.

Read more: the conservatives carefully hope that Pope Leo XIV will restore rigor to the papacy

He would not be the first pope to browse global policy. Pope John Paul II, for example, is rightly credited with having helped to bring down communism. But Leo enters the papacy after having already criticized the vice-president JD Vance, the deepest Catholic in American politics, on social networks. Leo is in contradiction with the administration on policy issues such as Trump immigration, the question of signature and the environment.

Like Trump, Leo turned his attention to the media. On Monday, in the city of the Vatican, he called for the release of imprisoned journalists and confirmed the call to all to protect the precious gift of freedom of expression and the press. On the other hand, Trump's approach to journalists was combative, from the White House to the courts.

Trump and Pope Leo are in different ways as leaders

In early February, Leo Prévost then shared an article from a Catholic publication with the title, JD Vance is bad: Jesus does not ask us to classify our love for others.

He came a few days after Vance converted to Catholicism discussed immigration in an interview with Fox News by referring to a Christian principle that you like your family, then you love your neighbor, then you love your community, then you love your citizen colleagues, then after that, prioritize the rest of the world.

Leo, speaking Italian to thousands of people gathered on Saint-Pierre square, described a different vision of the church and human relations: we must be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this piazza, welcoming.

Vance suggested that the papacy is greater than social media and social media. It is very difficult to adapt an institution of 2,000 years in the policy of 2025 America, he said during an interview with the conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, adding that it is better for us if we allow the church to save souls.

In the rise of Trump at the same time as Leo, the Gospel meets culture, said Steven Millies, director of the Bernardin Center at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. Religion and politics, he added, are ill-aligned because they are oriented for different purposes. »»

What Francis, then Cardinal Prevost was, was to be bishops who teach the Gospel, and reminding us that the Gospel is still on the side of the poor, afflicted sufferings, Millie said in an email. It is not Trumps Lane as president, star of reality TV or businessman.

How much is the point of view of the world of the Pope Leo anyway?

The decades of Leo in Peru, he is a citizen of the two countries, can give him a broader vision of humanity and power, as well as religion and politics, say the academics.

Beyond the obvious personality differences with Trump, Leo should exercise the most necessary power of the most necessary people first, for example, while Trump cut American aid. Leo did not mention his American roots during his first speech, and he did not speak in English, some observers of the Vatican declared, his global priorities.

Even if it is true that Leo is the first pope born in the United States, it is more logical to consider him as the second pope of the Americas. This calls into question America is approaching first and imagines the region more holistic, as Pope Francis did first, with his center of gravity in the world in the world, said Raul Zegarra, assistant professor of Roman Catholic studies at the Harvard Divinity School.

All this indicates a pope who includes world leadership through dialogue rather than isolation; which includes power through service, instead of domination, “he said.” It is difficult to imagine a clearer contrast with the current administration in the United States

To hear some of the American cardinals say it, Leo is in fact not so American in style or in perspective, and his American heritage has played little or no role in his selection as a pope. But Trump hovered during the procedure.

Six American cardinals who had participated in the conclave went on stage at a press conference while “Born in the United States and American Pie released speakers. Then, one after the other, minimized the American roots of Leo. Several said they expected Leo to expect Leo to be the least American from the American administration of the Latin Word Sense. “

When asked if the cardinals elected Leo to compensate Trump, many said no.

I don’t think of all my cardinal brothers would have considered him a counterweight to a person, said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, New York archbishop.

Obviously, the cardinals were fully aware of the things that happened in the United States, the statements that have been made, political actions that have been taken, Wilton Gregory said Archbishop of Washington. But the objective of the conclave, he said, was to choose who among us could strengthen faith.

Said Millies: It's not that the world fears a pope born in the United States. Completely the opposite: as less American of the Americans, it is not contached by our recent policy and may seem safer even than, he is always an intimately familiar American with the best angels of these nations.

The writer Associated Press Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

