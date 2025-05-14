Imran Khan refuses the lie detector, imaging tests, the advisor said to the ATC





Lahore: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore reserved its verdict at a request for prosecution to carry out polygraph (lie detector) and photogrammetric tests on the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Ary News.

The ATC reserved its verdict after finishing the arguments on both sides, defense and prosecution. The date of the declaration of the verdicts will be published later

The lawyer for the lawyer of Imran Khans Salman Safdar raised several objections on the request and argued that the request for proceedings is contrary to the legal principles, wondering why he was submitted after such a prolonged period.

Lawyer Salman Safdar that Imran Khan has been in detention for 727 days, accusing the continuation of the employment of delay tactics.

Imran Khan does not intend to undergo the requested photogrammetric and polygraph tests, he added.

The defense lawyer also criticized the accusation for having misinterpreted a decision from the Supreme Court, saying that their request for a lie detector and photogrammetric tests lacks legal earth.

Photogrammetric test

Photogrammetric testimony A method that uses photos or images to measure things or create 3D models of objects or scenes. Think about it as taking photos from different angles and use them to determine the distances, shapes or even rebuild placements how you can use photos to estimate the size of a room or build a virtual model of a building.

Polygraph

The polygraphic test or a “lie detector test involves attaching sensors to your body to measure things like your heart rate, breathing and sweating while you answer questions. The idea is that if you lie, your body can react differently (as becoming nervous), but it is not infallible and can be influenced by many factors.

Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 and has faced more than 100 cases concerning the state secrets that disclose, selling state gifts on May 9. The founder of the PTI with his wife was also sentenced in an illegal case of Nikkah but then acquitted.

Imran Khan denounced all cases as politically motivated.

Read more: The founder of PTI writes to CJP Yahya Afridi for human rights violations

Earlier on May 9, 2025, the chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minster Ali Amin Gandapur, filed a constitutional petition at the IHC, requesting the liberation of the founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Imran Khan, in any case against him.

Gandapur filed the petition through his advice, Latif Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, arguing that the current national security situation in Pakistan guarantees extraordinary measures.

He underlined the threat posed by the uninsured aggression of the Indian government led by Modi, including a series of drone attacks against various cities, which, according to Gandapur, put life Imran Khans in danger.

In his petition, Gandapur said that during Khans' mandate as Prime Minister, relations between Pakistan and India were considerably germinated, Khan openly contesting the Modis government policies.

He said Modi had been embarrassed several times by Imran Khan on national and international platforms, in particular on issues of great importance for Pakistan.

