Politics
Why are Turkey and PKK turning in peace and can last?
Negotiations to put an end to more than 40 years of conflict between the Turkish state and the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) have taken on a concrete dimension. On May 12, two months after the leader of the PKKS imprisoned, Abdullah Calan, wrote a letter in which he called on the group to lay down his arms, he announced that he was dissolved.
The PKK, which is fighting for more important Kurdish rights and autonomy, has describes several conditions He considers essential for him to dissolve. He insists that Calan directs and directs the peace process, that the right to democratic policy in Türkiye is recognized and that the group receives solid legal guarantees.
On the one hand, there seems to be a great desire for peace between Turkey and the PKK. This was highlighted by positive reactions to the PKKS declaration on a national and international level.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said the PKKS disengagement with terror had opened the doors of a new era in all areas, namely the strengthening of politics and democratic capacity.
Get your news from real experts, directly in your reception box. Register for our daily newsletter to receive all the conversations of the latest coverage of news and research, politics and business and science business.
However, there is also skepticism. Turkey considers the peace process very differently from the Kurds, by referring to it within the framework of the initiative of governments without terrorism. Rather, the Kurdish movement has adopted the title of February Calans letter, calls for peace and democratic society.
Many also see Erdoans' desire to solve the Kurdish problem as a political maneuver by the Party in power justice and development (AKP). Position yourself as the party that finished decades of terror in the hands of the PKK would allow the AKP to consolidate on power.
But, despite this, there are clear reasons for the Turkish state and the PKK to come to the negotiating table now. One of the main reasons is the changing geopolitical dynamic of the Middle East.
At the end of 2024, the Bashar al-Assads regime was overthrown in Syria and the country was then taken over by Islamist activists. The influence of Irans was also weakened following the collapse of certain parts of its regional proxy network, notably Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and, more recently, Houthis in Yemen.
Israel, on the other hand, continues his war in Gaza. And he intensified his military operations in Syria, in particular near the Golan Heights occupied by Israeli, alongside open expressions for the religious communities of Druze Syria.
At the same time, Donald Trump returned to the White House and reopened the door to dialogue with Iran on his nuclear program. The policy of the regions is reshaped and the leaders of the Middle East reposition themselves accordingly.
For the PKK and its broader political base, a peace process with Turkey offers a way to equal citizenship, democratic participation and long-term legitimacy for Kurds in the Middle East after almost a century of struggle.
This was reported by the Kurdish National Conference In April 2025. The conference, which attended various parties and Kurdish organizations, stressed the importance of strategic coordination between the Kurds in the region.
For Turkey, peace with the PKK would now reduce a Irans capacity weakening To project power to the west. Some groups suspected of being affiliated with the PKK, such as Sinjar resistance units in northern Iraq, have been indirectly supported by Iran.
The treatment of turkeys of the PKK conflict and the broader Kurdish problem has also often complicated its commitment to the West. For example, human rights groups have Turkey to allow the Syrian national army (a coalition of armed groups in northern Syria) to act with impunity against Kurdish civilians in areas out of control.
This has created friction in diplomatic awareness turkey in the United States and Europe. By approaching the Kurdish question for a long time, Ankara could lay the basics of more stable relations with the West. These relationships are particularly important now because Turkey seeks to play an increasingly key role in European security.
It is mediate In negotiations to end the Ukraine War. And Erdoan even offered to accommodation Direct talks between the Ukrainian president, Volodymr Zelensky, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Istanbul.
Upcoming junk road
The dissolution of the PKKS will not guarantee peace in Türkiye. The Kurdish people expect an equal citizenship and at the end of the governments of the elimination of elected mayors and to replace them with administrators appointed by the State.
They also require the release of political prisoners and the reforms of the anti -terrorist laws of turkeys, What do criticism say are frequently used to remove dissent. These questions will be discussed in Parliament in the coming days, with talks on a new constitution which should take place in the fall.
Negotiations will not be simple. The Kurds are constantly labeled as rebels, traitors and terrorists since the start of the Turkish Republic in 1923. It will not be easy to change the rooted opinions overnight.
Zgr Zel, the leader of the Party of the Main Republican Peoples (CHP), A underlined the importance to resolve the Kurdish question peacefully and democratically. But it is not clear if his opinions reflect those of his base of supporters and his Turkish society more widely.
Turkey must be more democratized to give the peace process a greater chance of success. Dynamic civil society of nations currently operates under intense state pressure. Giving more voices will help bring together the deeply divided turkeys.
It is always difficult, if not impossible, to make predictions on the future with regard to the policy of the Middle East. However, a new balance is established in the Middle East, and in this new balance, the players are very different, the players must sit at the same table.
|
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/why-are-turkey-and-the-pkk-turning-to-peace-and-can-it-last-256527
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Deeper look at the strengths and weaknesses of Jack Thompson (+)
- Strong size 6.3 earthquake strikes off the coast of Greece, tsunami warning
- Donald Trump obtains a major legal victory over mass deportations
- Anthony Albanian has laid down in Indonesia for the first trip abroad since electoral victory
- Science tells us that the United States is heading for a dictatorship
- No. 8 Mens Tennis Battles No. 1 Wake Forest in Elite Eight Matchup
- The sons of Imran Khans call for global pressure on Pakistan to guarantee the release of their father | Morgungexpress
- Lula complains about the leak of conversation between Janja …
- Ryan Routh wants an assassination matter against Trump abandonedExBulletin
- Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum
- Saudi Arabia provides Trump king census
- Chimpanzees use medicinal plants in Uganda 'as first aid' BBC News