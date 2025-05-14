Why are Turkey and PKK turning in peace and can last?

Negotiations to put an end to more than 40 years of conflict between the Turkish state and the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) have taken on a concrete dimension. On May 12, two months after the leader of the PKKS imprisoned, Abdullah Calan, wrote a letter in which he called on the group to lay down his arms, he announced that he was dissolved.

The PKK, which is fighting for more important Kurdish rights and autonomy, has describes several conditions He considers essential for him to dissolve. He insists that Calan directs and directs the peace process, that the right to democratic policy in Türkiye is recognized and that the group receives solid legal guarantees.

On the one hand, there seems to be a great desire for peace between Turkey and the PKK. This was highlighted by positive reactions to the PKKS declaration on a national and international level.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said the PKKS disengagement with terror had opened the doors of a new era in all areas, namely the strengthening of politics and democratic capacity.

However, there is also skepticism. Turkey considers the peace process very differently from the Kurds, by referring to it within the framework of the initiative of governments without terrorism. Rather, the Kurdish movement has adopted the title of February Calans letter, calls for peace and democratic society.

Many also see Erdoans' desire to solve the Kurdish problem as a political maneuver by the Party in power justice and development (AKP). Position yourself as the party that finished decades of terror in the hands of the PKK would allow the AKP to consolidate on power.

But, despite this, there are clear reasons for the Turkish state and the PKK to come to the negotiating table now. One of the main reasons is the changing geopolitical dynamic of the Middle East.

At the end of 2024, the Bashar al-Assads regime was overthrown in Syria and the country was then taken over by Islamist activists. The influence of Irans was also weakened following the collapse of certain parts of its regional proxy network, notably Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and, more recently, Houthis in Yemen.

Israel, on the other hand, continues his war in Gaza. And he intensified his military operations in Syria, in particular near the Golan Heights occupied by Israeli, alongside open expressions for the religious communities of Druze Syria.

At the same time, Donald Trump returned to the White House and reopened the door to dialogue with Iran on his nuclear program. The policy of the regions is reshaped and the leaders of the Middle East reposition themselves accordingly.

For the PKK and its broader political base, a peace process with Turkey offers a way to equal citizenship, democratic participation and long-term legitimacy for Kurds in the Middle East after almost a century of struggle.

This was reported by the Kurdish National Conference In April 2025. The conference, which attended various parties and Kurdish organizations, stressed the importance of strategic coordination between the Kurds in the region.

For Turkey, peace with the PKK would now reduce a Irans capacity weakening To project power to the west. Some groups suspected of being affiliated with the PKK, such as Sinjar resistance units in northern Iraq, have been indirectly supported by Iran.

The treatment of turkeys of the PKK conflict and the broader Kurdish problem has also often complicated its commitment to the West. For example, human rights groups have Turkey to allow the Syrian national army (a coalition of armed groups in northern Syria) to act with impunity against Kurdish civilians in areas out of control.

This has created friction in diplomatic awareness turkey in the United States and Europe. By approaching the Kurdish question for a long time, Ankara could lay the basics of more stable relations with the West. These relationships are particularly important now because Turkey seeks to play an increasingly key role in European security.

It is mediate In negotiations to end the Ukraine War. And Erdoan even offered to accommodation Direct talks between the Ukrainian president, Volodymr Zelensky, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Istanbul.

Upcoming junk road

The dissolution of the PKKS will not guarantee peace in Türkiye. The Kurdish people expect an equal citizenship and at the end of the governments of the elimination of elected mayors and to replace them with administrators appointed by the State.

They also require the release of political prisoners and the reforms of the anti -terrorist laws of turkeys, What do criticism say are frequently used to remove dissent. These questions will be discussed in Parliament in the coming days, with talks on a new constitution which should take place in the fall.

Negotiations will not be simple. The Kurds are constantly labeled as rebels, traitors and terrorists since the start of the Turkish Republic in 1923. It will not be easy to change the rooted opinions overnight.

Zgr Zel, the leader of the Party of the Main Republican Peoples (CHP), A underlined the importance to resolve the Kurdish question peacefully and democratically. But it is not clear if his opinions reflect those of his base of supporters and his Turkish society more widely.

Turkey must be more democratized to give the peace process a greater chance of success. Dynamic civil society of nations currently operates under intense state pressure. Giving more voices will help bring together the deeply divided turkeys.

It is always difficult, if not impossible, to make predictions on the future with regard to the policy of the Middle East. However, a new balance is established in the Middle East, and in this new balance, the players are very different, the players must sit at the same table.