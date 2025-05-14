Lula is annoyed by Janja's speech flight to Xi Jinping on Tiktok





The president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva confirmed on Wednesday 14, that he had asked LDER CHINS, Xi JinpingThe previous night, you could send a person of Confiança to Brazil to discuss “digital questions”, especially the Tiktok. “I asked the companion Xi Jinping if it was possible for him to send a trusted person to Brazil to discuss the digital question, especially Tiktok,” said Lula. “And AA Cunning He asked the word to explain what is going on in Brazil, especially against women and children. “” According to the president, XI's response was that Brazil has the right and the power to regulate networks and prohibit the platform not. According to Lula, it was a BVIA answer. “We are not possible to continue with the social networks commit the absurdities they commit and we do not have the capacity to make a settlement. “” The debate on the regulation of social networks in Brazil has rendered the surface. At the beginning of 2025, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Attorney General of Unio (AGU) took new measures in the discussion on the adequacy of platforms with the Brazilian jurisdio. At the same time, the national congress has been unconscious of the theme since the Fake News PL Shelter in 2023. For experts, it is up to the Legislative Assembly to define new rules if it is necessary to regulate virtual platforms, justice or the executive. According to the Brazilian president, Xi is committed to sending a person to discuss the regulation of networks in Brazil. “Climot cake” Lula was annoyed by the flight of the conversation on Tiktok involving the first lady, Rosnglela da Silva, the Janja, and President Chins. Earlier, members of the entourage pointed out the G1 That the first lady Janja had played in an embarrassing moment when he asked the word to speak to Xi Jinping de Tiktok, who considers that he has a favorable right algorithm. According to reports, Janja's speech has “disturbed” the Chinese authorities who were present. “The first thing that I find strange how this question came in press. Because my ministers were, alcoholic and Elmar. Someone made the pachorra heard to appeal and say a very confidential and personal conversation,” said Lula when asked about the episode. According to Lula, it was he who made the request to Xi Jinping. “The Janja asked the Word to explain what is going on in Brazil, especially against women and children. It was thus”, minimized Lula. “If a minister had taken the trouble to have asked to leave the room, I would have authorized.”

“It was a normal thing and he will send a person. It matters. I don't know why we thought it was new and spoke to the press. The question was mine and I did not feel disturbed. The fact that my wife asks for the word because she on second class citizens understands more of the digital network than of me,” said Lula.

