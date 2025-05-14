No water for terror, no acceptance of nuclear black blackmail

In his speech to the nation on May 12 on Operation Sindoor against the Pakistan terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared, among other things, the way in which the Pakistani army and government nourished Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it must dismantle its terrorist infrastructure. There is no other way to peace. India Stand is absolutely clear and talks cannot go hand in hand. Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot run together. I also want to say that to the community of the global remains of remains: if the talks must occur with Pakistan, they will only be on terrorism. And if talks occur with Pakistan, they will be on cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

Earlier in his speech, Modi had said that the Sindoor operation had only been suspended and that India will continue to monitor the activities of the Pakistans against India.

It is significant that Modi has made no reference to the claim of American President Donald Trump and also by the State Department to play an essential role in bringing India and Pakistan to accept a cease-fire. Instead, Modi focused on the telephone call made by the Pakistani director general of military operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart on May 10 asking for a cease-fire and that the Indian DGMO agreed with this request.

Details on how these contacts were established were given in the briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on May 13. Mea also said that the Pakistani approach for a ceasefire was made after India has actually damaged a number of large Pakistani bases on the morning of May 10.

Modis' approach was the opposite of the Pakistani management, which thanked the United States for its role in mediation between India and Pakistan. It is particularly happy that Trump once again offered his good offices to settle the differences in India and Pakistans on Jammu-et-Cachemire. Indeed, this encouraged Pakistan to highlight its often repeated and constant stand that regional peace depends on a resolution of this issue. The MEA did well to hand over the file to all May 13. He stressed that J&K was to be bilaterally settled between India and Pakistan and that Pakistan must abandon Pok.

The statement of the US State Department said that India and Pakistan have agreed to hold talks in a neutral place on a series of questions. Modis' comments on terror and discussions clearly indicated that India did not commit Pakistan in discussions. He said Pakistan should stop terrorism for talks. He also said that if talks occur, they would be on terrorism and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok). Apparently, there is a contradiction between a prerequisite that terrorism must stop so that discussions occur, then there would be talks about the issue. In fact, there is no contradiction. What Modi declares is that once the terrorism is supposed to be, the talks can take place, but the countries will discuss ways in which Pakistan will have to ensure that it will never resume. In other words, he will have to withdraw him from his security doctrine against India.

Modi also declared three important proposals. It was: there can be no trade and terrorism; that Pakistan cannot expect India to remain a generous upper resident while it continues terrorism; And finally, that the nuclear weapons of Pakistans will not dissuade India from taking kinetic measures through its conventional forces in response to its terrorist acts. Together, they have established what is rightly called a new normal India approach to Pakistan. Significantly, the MEA spokesman also said that trade had been discussed with the United States in any of the Indian and American leaders during Operation Sindoor.

At this stage, this writer specifically wishes to focus on Modis' decision to continue to maintain the 1960-like water Treaty in suspense despite the ceasefire. He clearly emerges from his message to Pakistan that blood and water cannot flow together. The MEA spokesperson also stressed that the treaty would be kept out of suspended. It will be remembered that the decision to maintain the attempt was one of the first non -kinetic responses of the Indians to the attack on Pahalgam.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, had done well to emphasize that Pakistan had always been obstructive to allow India to use the waters of the west of Riversindus, Jhelum and Chenabthat, he was authorized to do so under the treaty. He also said that India had asked that the treaty be examined because fundamental changes in demography and environment had occurred. In addition, engineering techniques of the 1950s were exceeded during the 65 years after the signing of the treaty. In addition, and above all, the treaty welcomed the water division of the Indus (so generously in Pakistan) in the spirit of good will and friendship, that Pakistan had never demonstrated towards India since its signature.

For its part, Pakistan reacted fiercely, declaring that although it is open to caterers, renegotiation, any unilateral action concerning the treaty and the judgment of water because of the treaty will constitute an act of war. Naturally, as Pakistan crucially depends on the waters of the industrial system for its agriculture, it is rabid to the Indian decision. It would seem that he did not think that India suspended the Treaty because it had not done it earlier, even during the periods of war in 1965 and 1971, or since it has launched in a court of terrorism against India since 1990. Modi had given an indication a few years earlier from his reflection on the treaty when he said that blood and water could not flow together. Obviously, Pakistan did not take it seriously at this stage.

Four immediate questions arise on the Indian decision to continue to maintain the attempt treaty. These are:

Can India undertake a significant act to harm Pakistan by keeping the in suspense treaty because there are no physical structures on Western rivers to disrupt the flow of waters throughout the year or large parts?

In the absence of physical structures, what is the extent of the damage that India can inflict in Pakistan by its decision to maintain the in suspense treaty?

Are there international forums that Pakistan can approach to complain that India violates the treaty?

Can a state consider that if a treaty of treaty seeks to damage it by other means, it can abandon the treaty?

The response to the first request is that, as India has only built electric project structures that use the river race to produce electricity on Jhelum and Chenab, it does not have the capacity to stop the water flow to Pakistan for a large period. However, if he holds the in suspense treaty, he can build projects on these rivers which become capable of seriously disturbing the flow of waters to Pakistan.

Naturally, these projects will take many years to be built, but if that should begin, Pakistan will undergo strong psychological pressure. If later, India was to repeal the treaty, the future of these projects will not be questioned, but if the treaty is restored at a subsequent stage, there will be the question of what must be done to the structures that have been built while it was reviewed.

India provides data on the floods of eastern and western rivers in Pakistan. If he stops doing it, Pakistan will have a problem. Of course, with the development of satellite imagery, it can closely observe the situation of water in all these rivers in itself and can take measures to alleviate the great sudden flows leading to floods. But the regular flow of information by the Indian Water Commissioner in Pakistan is of great help during the monsoons. The question of damage that India can inflict by temporarily stopping water flow towards Pakistan cotton and rice crops is not very clear, but some cotton yield damage can be accomplished.

Pakistan cannot take India before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the Treaty because the CIJ does not have jurisdiction over the bilateral treaties between the two countries. The World Bank, which has helped the treaty of the treaty, cannot intervene. Perhaps the International Arbitration Court (ICA) can examine the case of Pakistans because it can plead that with India suspended, the internal regulation mechanisms of the treaties cannot work and that it is willing to renegotiate the Treaty. However, India does not need to participate in ICA procedures and can simply ignore its advice on the reason for the Supreme National Interest.

The most serious question that Indian diplomacy should consider pushing is the proposal that Pakistan took advantage of the treaty but acted in a Mala Fide The way, in particular, including sponsoring terrorism, India cannot give it the advantages of the treaty but continue to undergo its terrorist actions. India has shown exemplary patience, but it cannot be endless. Indian diplomacy should actively continue this line; He will find the purchase.

The threat of Pakistans that unilateral action would be dealt with as an act of war is largely rhetoricaleviabad that it cannot easily maintain a large -scale conflict with India. Finally, Modi has properly declared that India will not be collected by nuclear blackmail. It is also a message that Indian diplomats should disseminate vigorously.

The writer is a former Indian diplomat who was an ambassador of India in Afghanistan and Myanmar, and as secretary, the Ministry of External Affairs. The views expressed in the above room are personal and only those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the points of view of the first points.