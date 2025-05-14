Trump is a medical success. It prevents others from achieving the same result.





May 13, 2025, 4:39 p.m. Hae

By Rachel Maddow

This is an adapted extract from the May 12 episode of Rachel Maddow Show.

Last month, Donald Trump experienced his annual physical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Mining, health is a personal subject, but with regard to Trump's medical report, this Storyis did not explicitly personal. It is the country; This is politics; And it is the health of tens of millions of Americans.

What Kessler sees in the Trumps medical report is a success.

Dr. David Kessler is a former commissioner of Food and Drug Administration who served several presidents, democrats and republicans. He was recently a very senior scientific advisor by former president Joe Biden. He was the dean of the Yale medical schools and the University of California in San Francisco. To put it simply, Kessler is a big problem. And, as a doctor, Kessler took a look at the Trumps medical report and to him, he told a story, good news that he thought that more Americans should know.

During his first mandate, a scan showed signs of plaque accumulation in his coronary arteries, which endangered him with heart attack. In 2020, his body mass index was just above the obesity threshold, wrote Kessler in a new room for the Atlantic.

According to Kessler, this combination would have made him a candidate for a drug GLP-1, like the weight loss drugs Ozempic or Wegovy, and indeed, throughout his campaign in 2024, people issued the hypothesis that he took one.

Kessler continues to write, then, last month, Trumps, the last physique, showed that he had lost 20 pounds, passing him from obesity to overweight.

As the Atlantic noted, Trump never said publicly that he was on a GLP-1. When contacted to comment, the White House did not answer questions about weight loss. In a declaration sent by email, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Atlantic that Trump was in physical and mental peak.

Kessler then shares what he calls the most revealing aspect of the Trumps medical report, the list of drugs he takes, which includes a combination that is equivalent to what doctors call for intensive lipid therapy, treatment generally reserved for patients with a significant risk of heart disease.

The weight of the prevail is not more important than the fact that it is on this drug diet and that it seems to work: its LDL (bad cholesterol) has dropped considerably in recent years, writes Kessler.

What Kessler sees in the Trumps medical report is a success, success against the conditions with which tens of millions of Americans have trouble: obesity and heart disease. This success seems to be largely thanks to medical science. According to his examination, the president is on two hypocholesterolemia drugs, intensive therapy that gives off a drafting is used to work for him.

We do not know if the presidents have documented weight loss thanks to Ozempic or a similar medication; Certainly no shame if this is the case. It is not listed in its medical report, and the White House will not say in one way or another. (We also contacted the White House, and they gave us the same answer as Kessler obtained.)

But the point here is not the personal health of the presidents. The fact is that the President of the United States seems to improve his own health thanks to access to great medical care and the medical sciences. This is what he gets. But, simultaneously, his administration is so much to hurt ordinary Americans to achieve these same good health results.

The budget of the National Institutes of Health, the government research agency which produces a large part of science for these drugs and countless others, has been reduced. Nearly $ 2 billion in research grants were canceled.

The FDA, which cradles drugs to market and ensure that they are safe, is in shock from the endowment cuts, and the staff who are there cannot perform basic tasks because their government credit cards have been frozen.

Trump and his allies in Congress are currently debating the number of hundreds of billions of dollars which they will cut from Medicaid, which provides health insurance to tens of millions of Americans.

As for these GLP-1 GLP-1 weight loss drugs which can be a rescue buoy for so many people, the Trump administration has canceled a Biden administration proposal to have these drugs covered by Medicaid and Medicare. From now on, the White House says that weight loss drugs should obtain a significant price drop under the prevailing of the new decree targeting the prices of medicines, although this order does not have the right of law.

Trump benefits personally from the scientific and medical infrastructure that the US government has accumulated for decades, while simultaneously destroying this infrastructure for everyone.

Rachel Maddow

Allison Detzel contributed.

