Jokowi Eyes Psi Top Post, jokes about beating the odds





Solo. Former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo suggested on Wednesday that he could join the race to become president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), which is currently led by his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep. Addressing journalists from his private residence in Solo, in central Java, Jokowi said he was still doing political calculations concerning the possibility of leading the youth -focused party. "I can't afford to lose myself," he joked. Although Jokowi has not yet officially enrolled in the race, he noted that he still had time before the next party congress, which will elect a new president for the 2025-2030 mandate, decide to extend the leadership of Kaesang. "I still have until June to submit my candidacy," said Jokowi. PSI is preparing to implement a revolutionary system "a member, a vote" for the election of the presidency, using electronic vote to allow the full participation of members across the country. This decision contrasts with other Indonesian political parties, which traditionally elects leaders by internal consensus from certain parties of the parties. According to Jokowi, this new system could make the breed more competitive. "I have heard that they will use an electronic voting system with a single man's principle. This is the most difficult part," he said. "But if I declare my candidacy, maybe the others will retire," he joked again. PSI vice-president Andy Budiman said the Direct Electoral System reflects the party's wider mission to be a "super open party", where ordinary members have equal voting rights as provincial party leaders. Andy welcomed the possibility that Jokowi joined the race, saying that the party had been founded in the minds of its leadership and that Jokowi is widely considered a mentor figure within PSI. Jokowi first took political importance as a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P), which supported its two successful presidential campaigns. However, tensions between Jokowi and PDI-P began to surface before the 2024 presidential election, in particular after implicitly approved Prabowo suffered, the possible winner. After the elections, PDI-P announced the dishonorable dismissal of Jokowi, his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution of the party. While Bobby then joined the big party of the Prabowo Indonesian Movement (Gerindra) and has since won the elections of governors in the north of Sumatra, Jokowi and Gibran does not remain affiliated with a political party. The defection of Gibran at the Prabowo camp, which helped him secure the vice-president, further fueled the discontent of the PDI-P with the former first family.

