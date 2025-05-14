The secretary in the shadow of the interior, Chris Philp, said that the ministers realized that they “could no longer count on sending her people where they claimed asylum for the first time” after Brexit

Boris Johnson said on several occasions that Brexit would allow Great Britain to regain control of its borders – but did not deport anyone to Rwanda (Picture: Getty images ))

A Top Tory admitted that there were faults in Boris Johnson's plans to manage asylum seekers after Brexit in a disclosed recording.

Shadow Hermer Secretary Chris Philp said the ministers realized that they “could no longer count on the dismissal of people in the place where they claimed asylum” after leaving the EU.

This occurs despite the endless boastful of Johnson that Brexit would allow the government to regain control of the British borders. But in a Recording obtained by Sky NewsPhilp seemed to suggest that the conservative government was surprised to learn that leaving the EU could actually hinder their efforts.

The departure of the United Kingdom of the block meant that he no longer participated in the Dublin agreement, which governs asylum complaints on the EU scale. A rule – known as Dublin 3 – has enabled the United Kingdom to return certain asylum seekers to the EU member states without considering their complaints, because they should make their complaints in the first safe place, they arrive.

Mr. Philp, who was Minister of Immigration in the last government, publicly argued in 2020 that the Dublin rules made asylum eliminations more difficult. But during a call to the zoom with Shadow cabinet on April 28, he said that the conservatives went into account just before the United Kingdom has broken the ties with the EU that they could no longer count on sending it people in the first country they had sought to claim asylum.

According to Sky, he said: “When we checked it, just before leaving EU's transitional arrangements on December 31, 2020, we made checks and noted that around half of the people crossing the chain had claimed the asylum before in Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, somewhere, and could therefore have been returned.

“But now we are out of Dublin [agreement] We cannot do this, and that is why we must have a place like Rwanda that we can send these people as a deterrent. “”

The Tories did not deport anyone in Rwanda as part of their sloppy program after being linked to legal Wrangles. Interior secretary Yvette Cooper later revealed that the plan costs 700 million taxpayers.

A labor spokesman said: Kemi Badenoch previously admitted that the Conservatives led us from the EU without a growth plan. Now, his secretary in the shade admitted that they also had no plan for asylum.

“The Conservatives have not listened to and they have learned nothing since they were expelled from their functions. Only this Labor government can be reliable to secure our borders and repair the botched agreement on the Brexit of the Conservatives.”

Responding to the comments of Mr. Philp, a spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “The Conservative Party delivered the democratic will of this country, and left the European Union. The last government had a plan and no one – of which Chris – never suggested the opposite.

“We have created new agreements with France to intercept migrants, signed return agreements with many countries across Europe, including a historic agreement with Albania which led to small boats to a third in 2023, and developed the deterrence of Rwanda – a means of deterrence according to which work, leading to 2025, being the worst year illegal.

“However, Kemi Badenoch and Chris Philp have been clear that the conservatives must do much more to combat illegal migration. This is why, under a new leadership, we are developing new policies that will end this problem – in particular the disappearance of all human rights criminals of Matters immigration, establishing a dissuading yield and deporting all foreign criminals.

