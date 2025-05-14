



Ryan Routh, the man accused in an assassination attempt in 2024 of Donald Trump in a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, had an hearing by the Federal Court on Wednesday in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Fort Pierce, in Florida. The man accused of having tried to assassinate Donald Trump as he presented himself for the presidency of last year asked a judge to reject some of the charges against him.

Prosecutors say that Ryan Routh provided an assassination attempt before being detected by a secret service agent at the West Palm Beach Club of Trump in September. Roth pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, during a hearing before the Federal Court, the lawyers for the Defense of Roth argued that two of the accusations brought against him should be rejected because they violated his rights to the second amendment. Roth is accused of illegally having a firearm as a condemned criminal and possession of a firearm with an erased serial number.

Federal public defender Sonia Fahrezi told the American district judge, Aileen Cannon that recent judicial decisions show: “The second amendment does not only apply to law -respecting citizens”. Routh has two previous convictions for crime, one of which is illegally having dynamite. Fahrezi says that these convictions should not prevent him from exercising his constitutional right from having a firearm. And she said: “The absence of a serial number does not delete a firearm from the text of the second amendment.”

Ryan Routh, shown here interviewed during a rally in kyiv, Ukraine, in 2022, was accused in the assassination attempt by Donald Trump in 2024 on the Trump golf course in West Palm Beach, Flori

The prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice, John Shipley, said that the status that prohibits criminals from having firearms is still the law. And he said: “A firearm with an erased serial number has no lawful goal.”

Judge Cannon was appointed by President Trump. It was the same judge who rejected the accusations against the president for having poorly managed the documents at his home in Mar-A-Lago.

In addition to the counting of firearms for crime, Routh faces three other accusations, in particular by trying to assassinate a presidential candidate.

Routh has been in federal detention since its arrest in September. A secret service agent who was part of Trump's security details indicates that he saw a firearm for fire for the trees a few holes before where the candidate then President Golf. The agent shot the person holding the weapon. A man was identified later as Routh fled the premises and was arrested shortly later by driving north on the Interstate-95.

On Wednesday, the lawyers of Routh asked the Cannon judge to delete the testimony of the witness who identified his client as the person who was seen fleeing the Trump golf club.

Two hours after the incident, the witness, identified in court by his initials, TCM, was transported by helicopter to a location on the I-95. Routh's lawyer, Renee Sihvola, said, he saw from the helicopter that traffic stopped on the highway and was taken by car to a place where he was presented with a single suspect, a handcuffed road. The defense says that it was “impermissiblely suggestive” and created a “substantial likelihood” that it was poorly identified.

Sihvola asked the Cannon judge to order an audience to explore how Roth was identified as the person that TCM has seen the golf club flee. Sihvola said: “All of the circumstances suggests that it was not reliable.”

Prosecutor Christopher Browne told the judge that the witness, TCM, was a “good Samaritan” who had heard shots and turned around in his vehicle to better see the person he saw Fley the Golf Club. “There is no potential for poor identification in this case,” he said.

The prosecutors also asked the judge to exclude the lawyers from Routh to argue that their client did not have the mental or physical capacity to constitute a real threat to Trump.

The SKS style rifle left on the scene was not fired and had a telescope attached to it in a way of fortune using electric ribbon. Roth lawyers want their own experts to testify to how it would have worked if he would have worked on Trump that day. The judge granted a defense request to carry out a live shooting test, but said that he could not be tested for the range or precision.

Routh's trial is expected to start in September.

