Lula complains about the leak of conversation between Janja …





The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized on Tuesday 13, the escape of a question on Tiktok done by the first lady, Lamb yes silvato the president of China,, Xi Jinping,, During an official dinner in Beijing. Janja questioned the Chinese president of the favor of the social network to the profiles of Brazilian law in a conversation which, according to Lula, was supposed to be “very confidential” and limited to the participants of the entourage. “I find it strange how this question came to the press, because it was only my ministers there. Someone had the pachorra to call and to say a conversation that happened during dinner, something very confidential and personal. And then I asked the question, it was not the Janja,” said Lula. According to the president, in addition to the Chinese authorities, were only present at the meeting of his ministers, the president of the Senate, David Alcolumbre (Union Brazil-Ap) and the deputy Elmar Nascimento (Union-Ba). The president also said that Janja is free to talk about events because “he is not a second class citizen”. Regarding the context of the first lady's speech, Lula explained that she had just asked the Chinese president to collaborate in official conversations between Brazil and China on digital regulations. “I asked the companion Xi Jinping a question, if it was possible to send Brazil a person of his confidence to discuss the digital problem and, above all, Tiktok,” said the president. At this point, Janja would have asked the word to warn that the Chinese network algorithm promotes attacks on Brazilian women and children. Asked about the repercussions of the episode, which would have aroused discomfort even among the members of the government's entourage, Lula minimized the incident and declared that the ministers who cared should have taken the question directly. “I saw in history that a minister was disturbed. If a minister was disturbed, he should have moved away from me and ask to leave. I would authorize to leave there,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://veja.abril.com.br/mundo/lula-reclama-de-vazamento-de-conversa-entre-janja-e-xi-jinping-confidencial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos