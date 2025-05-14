Anthony Albanian has laid down in Indonesia for the first trip abroad since electoral victory

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese landed in Indonesia while he started his first trip abroad since his victory in the resounding elections on May 3.

It will not be a long visit, Mr. Albanese will only spend a full day on the ground in Jakarta before flying to Rome to meet European leaders and attend the Pope's inauguration mass.

But it will still have a lot of symbolic weight.

By making Indonesia his first destination, Mr. Albanese sends a clear (although predictable) signal of his main foreign policy priorities for his second term.

Mr. Albanese will also intend to consolidate his relationship with the President Mercurial Indonesian Prabowo Suubianto, who seems certain to exercise more control over major foreign decisions than his predecessor Joko Widodo.

Why visit Indonesia first?

Almost all Prime Minister from John Howard made their first visit abroad to Jakarta following the seizure of power, and Mr. Albanese seems to double this informal tradition.

Mr. Albanese made his first bilateral visit to Indonesia after winning the 2022 elections, and now he repeated this gesture in 2025.

Gatra Priyandita of Australian Strategic Policy Institute says that Mr. Albanese wants to make sure that Jakarta understands that Indonesia remains “a key priority” for the government.

“The government is interested in reporting that Australia is part of Asia and Australia still favors its relations with the main Southeast Asian states,” Priyanda told ABC.

Just before embarking on the plane for Jakarta, Mr. Albanese told journalists to Perth that he made Indonesia his “first stopover port” because “there is no more important relationship than [the one] We have with Indonesia “.

Expect that Mr. Prabowo also unrolls Mr. Albanese's red carpet in return.

Australia is not as great in the conscience of the Indonesian government as in ours, but we are still considered an important partner and regional power.

Prabowo Subianto and Anthony Albanese will probably be based on the security agreement signed last year. (ABC News: Adam Kennedy))

Security opportunities abound

Cooperation in defense and security will be a key priority for the Prime Minister during this visit, in particular following the partial constituency of the Chinese Navy of Australia and the vast strategic uncertainties inaugurated by Donald Trump.

The government rushes to strengthen strategic and defense links with a multitude of major countries in the region, from Japan to India, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Last year, Mr. Prabowo went to Canberra to sign a major security agreement between the two countries, which was praised as a historic moment in the relationship.

Mr. Prabowo is less prudent than his predecessor, Mr. Widodo, and more interested in the positioning of Indonesia as a major actor both regional and global.

PRABOWO SUBIANTO has greater geopolitical ambitions for Indonesia than Joko Widodo. (AP: Tatan Syuflana))

This could open up new opportunities to Australia, which wishes to use the defense agreement to establish more strategic confidence with Indonesia, as well as to extend joint military exercises and strengthen interoperability between the armed forces of the two countries.

Expect that all of this is firmly on the agenda of Mr. Albanese when he sits with Mr. Prabowo.

Limits to become complete allies

However, while Australian politicians and officials could house ambitions from top to bottom for the defense relationship, they are also realistic about its limits.

There are still deep cultural gaps between the two countries, and some Indonesian officials remain suspicious of the deepening of military cooperation with Australia in the wake of the 1999 Timor crisis.

Indonesia also remains firmly not aligned: Mr. Prabowo clearly indicated that Indonesia does not want to be involved in “no geopolitical or military alliance” and this agreement does not change its traditional neutrality.

After all, Indonesia recently moved to join the BRICS (with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and has expanded its longtime military ties with Russia.

During the electoral campaign, the Minister of Defense, Richard Marles, rushed to obtain his Indonesian counterpart on the phone after reports suggested that Russia was trying to base long -range military aircraft in Papua.

Russia and Indonesia organized joint naval exercises last year. (Reuters: Maxim Shemetov / Pool))

Jakarta was quick to exclude this perspective.

But the unpredictability of Mr. Prabowo can reduce both directions, and Australia will have to continue to look at the relationship of Jakarta and Moscow very closely.

Indonesia denies reports on Russian demand to access air base Australian officials have confirmed that Indonesia would not host Russian planes in its air base.

Gatra Priyandita d'ASPI says that it is “very difficult” for Indonesia and Australia to become real allies, largely because there are still “deep strategic differences” between them.

“On the one hand, the two countries recognize the threats resulting from the rise of China. On the other hand, however, they have different prospects on how to respond,” he said.

“Australia has obviously evolved towards leaning closer to the United States through its arrangements Akus and Quadrules.

“Meanwhile, in Indonesia, at best, the United States is considered a balancer necessary for China, but at worst a great predatory power.”

The transplant of economic cooperation

Geopolitics and hard power will not be the only concern of Mr. Albanese in Indonesia.

Mr. Albanese will want to continue the slow and sometimes crushing task of trying to extend the economic ties of Australia with its growing neighbor.

When Mr. Albanese visited Jakarta for the first time after being sworn three years ago, he met the then president, Joko Widodo, who was obsessed with the development ambitions of the super-charging Indonesia.

At that time, the experts said that “the Jokowi heart route would be business and investment”.

Australia has devoted considerable efforts to expand economic ties with Indonesia and the region since then, in particular by putting a new major strategy to increase investments in the region.

It is far too early to judge the success of this strategy, but the yields so far has been uneven.

“Australia was unable to offer a lot of jokowi in terms of economic transactions, so he did not pay a lot of attention,” said Associate Professor Marcus Mietzner of the Australian National University.

Mr. Priyandita said that even if the economic relationship was on a “positive trajectory”, there was “no exponential change” in business links.

“It is very market-oriented. The government cannot really force companies to negotiate in Indonesia,” he said.

Perhaps an opportunity can be found in an imperative: Indonesia and Australia are extremely vulnerable to climate change, but remain economically dependent on exports of fossil fuels.

The two countries are also trying to find a way to capitalize on new markets that go around clean energy; The vast exports in nickel of Indonesia are already crucial for world supply chains, although local environmental costs are also large.

Andrew Hudson of the Center for Policy Development says that Australian capital and expertise could play a crucial role in the own transition of Indonesia, which could also open important financial opportunities for Australia.

“Australia and Indonesia have complementary forces on the energy transition,” he told ABC.

“What Australia can really contribute is really capital and money, but also knowledge and expertise.

“Indonesia offers a scale, it is nearly 300 million people and it is on the right track to be one of the biggest economies in the world.”

Nourishing a close relationship with Jakarta and taking advantage of the opportunities offered by Indonesia is a work that is rarely easy, but for Australia, it is always absolutely critical.