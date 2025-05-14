



A Pennsylvania federal judge judged on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could use the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies (AEA) to accelerate the abolition of the alleged members of the gangs, in a boost for the mass deportation plans of the administration.

Why it matters

In March 2025, Trump invoked AEA to authorize the accelerated expulsion of Venezuelan nationals, suspected of being affiliated with the famous Gang Tren in Aragua. The administration qualified the group a foreign terrorist organization, alleging that it engaged in criminal activities such as the trafficking in human beings and smuggling of drugs, and represented a threat of national security.

The decision could have profound implications for immigration policy and executive authorities, especially since groups of civil freedoms have raised concerns about its potential for abuse and regularity.

American district judge Stephanie Haines ruled in favor of use by the Trump administration of the AEA to expel Venezuelan nationals suspected of being members of criminal gangs.

Haines, a person appointed by Trump, said that he had determined that the proclamation of the White House “complies with the AEA”. However, she also noted that the administration “had to provide a greater opinion to the persons subject to the abolition of the AEA that they currently provide it”.

While allowing the accelerated expulsion process to continue, the judge demanded that individuals should receive notice of at least 21 days to contest their dismissal. This requirement represents a significant change in relation to the previous practice, where individuals have only received a notice of 12 to 24 hours.

Hatred concluded that the evidence presented by the Trump administration supported the president's reasoning behind the proclamation. She referred to the official designation of the Gang Tren of Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization of the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The decision of hatred diverges decisions taken by the federal judges of Colorado, New York and South Texas. They judged that it was illegal for Trump to invoke the act of deporting members of alleged gangs outside the typical process of the immigration court.

Consequently, the three issued orders blocking or temporarily interrupting such deportations in their respective districts. Only a few hours after Hains' decision on Tuesday, a western Judge of Texas also published a temporary block on deportations under the AEA.

The decision of hatred could open the way for deportations under the legislation of its district of the Pennsylvania court of western Pennsylvania, which includes the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, the largest immigration detention center in the northeast.

However, targeted migrants for expulsion would always have the opportunity to challenge their moves, which potentially providing their business before various judges.

The Trump administration has not announced any new deportation of the AEA since mid-March, when the rapid withdrawal of more than 130 Venezuelans from a prison in El Salvador sparked legal challenges.

The defenders of immigrants called on the Supreme Court to clarify the amount of notice that migrants should receive before withdrawal under the law and to review the legality of the use by Trump from the law. The administration asked the court to raise its deportation block in northern Texas, affirming an adequate opinion was provided.

Before Trump's presidency, AEA had only been used three times, still in wartime.

What people say

Lee Genernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, told ABC News: “The court correctly rejected the government's argument that they can withdraw from a 12 -hour notice. But we do not agree with the court decision that the extraterrestrial enemies law can be used during peacetime.”

American district judge Stephanie Haines wrote: “The court cannot help asking: is a foreign terrorist organization like [Tren de Aragua] Not the modern equivalent of a pirate or a thief? “”

What happens next

Deportations under AEA can continue in Pennsylvania, but remain blocked elsewhere.

