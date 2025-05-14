Trump doubles on the plan to accept the Qatar plane gift





President Donald Trump has doubled his highly criticized plan to accept a Luxury Boeing jet from Qatar, saying that the free gift would allow United States that can rather be spent to make America again.

The Boeing 747 is given to the American Air Force / Department of Defense, not mine! It is a gift from a nation, Qatar, which we successfully defended for many years, said Trump in an article on his social media platform, Truth Social, late Tuesday, May 13.

Only a fool would not accept this gift on behalf of our country, he added, after having declared that the Jeta Boeing 747-8 gifted with an estimated value of $ 400 million will be used as a temporary air force, while the United States is waiting for its official jet to be ready.

Trump also explained his position in an interview with Fox News Sean Hannity, broadcast on Tuesday evening. He said he was still waiting to receive the Air Force One Jet on which he signed during his first wait, he predicted to last another two years and that Qatar proposed to help provide an airplane in the interval.

He said other countries had planes superior to the current Air Force One: were the United States of America and I think we should have the most impressive plane.

“Some people say that you should not accept gifts for the country, my attitude is: 'Why would I not accept a gift? We offer to all the others,” said Trump.

I do not get anything, I can pilot it like any other president, “he added, declaring that the Qatar jet of the Qatar is” disjointed “once the air force of the Air Force One is ready. (Two aircraft Boeing 747 modified serve as first air force.)

Among the pre -ordered jet that is currently under construction, Trump said: painted it red, white and blue. Just like the American flag.

Trumps has planned that the acceptance of this donation has raised legal and ethical concerns on the part of Democrats and Republicans.

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, said on Tuesday that he would place coverage on candidates for the Ministry of Justice pending confirmation from the Senate until the White House provides full accounting of the agreement.

It's not just naked corruption, it is the kind of thing that Putin would give a double catch, said Schumer on the Senate soil.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts told Time: he was going to transform Air Force One into a broth force One. Congress must be involved in such a clear threat to our national security.

Read more: Democrats enter the Qatar plane agreement to galvanize voters

Republicans such as the head of the majority in the Senate John Thune and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also expressed their concerns concerning the gift of the Royal Qatari family, stressing the risks of security to accept the jet and the high cost costs to check the Boeing for foreign surveillance devices.

Well -known conservative voices have also disputed. Right commentators Laura Loomer and Ben Shapiro strongly criticized the plan of presidents, Shapiro citing the Qatars relationship with Hamas officials, some of whom were previously resided in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7285325/trump-qatar-plane-gift-air-force-one-controversy-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos