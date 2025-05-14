



Russia has already selected choice of choice across the United Kingdom to abandon its nuclear warheads if international conflicts are bursting, but the container file was disclosed last year. Tensions are deeply bubbling in the Russian ranks at the moment, with Major-General Nikolay Plotnikov revealing on national television that Great Britain and France are their `Target number one 'after the two nations have shared data with the enemies of Russia. “The British enter data in [Ukraine’s] missile control units. This tandem [Britain and France] is responsible for the massive drone strike on Russia on May 7, “he said. By The Financial Times, between 2008 and 2014, President Vladimir Putin identified 32 key areas across Europe for future nuclear strikes, and these included a hull factory and a shipyard in Cumbria. Nuclear warheads were apparently intended for Cumbria and Hull (Getty Stock Image) The publication suggested that the location of the Cumbria could have been the underwater shipyard of the Royal Navy in Barrow-in-Furness, while the Russian fellowship would have watched a similar place in Edinburgh. Although they are a decade, experts believe that these destination documents remain relevant due to the current state of the world. Meanwhile, the Russian police would have opened criminal affairs against the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and current such as Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, with Plotnikov Commenting: “This is why there are already so many criminal cases accumulate against Macron and all the British Prime Ministers. “They should all be placed in the platform. And Liz Truss. And that the shaggy hair … Johnson and all the others. Because what the British and French intelligence services do have caused a lot of damage to our people, many people died.” Russian President Vladimir Putin is fully ready to trigger a third world war (Gavriil Grigorov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images) When the television host Vladimir Solovyov asked questions about a potential strike on the United Kingdom, the general replied: “It will be possible to do so. The moment will come, I think the time will come, yes.” Solovyov had previously flexed an equally aggressive position on the United Kingdom and the United States, which had “directly waged war against Russia by engaging in the coalition of the voluntary initiative. “You do not understand the essentials. We see everything through your coalition of peacemakers, who are not peaceful peacemakers but essentially interventionists, will be destroyed,” he warned on television. “You must realize that not only the front line units that you plan to deploy in the territory of Ukraine will be destroyed, but as we cannot perceive otherwise than the direct participation of your country, you will feel the consequences, as you have never seen.”

