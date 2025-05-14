The sons of Imran Khan break the father's imprisonment, seek global support – Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khans Sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan, publicly spoke for the first time about their imprisonment of fathers, expressing his concern about his state of deterioration and appealing to the international community for support.

In an interview with social media influencer Mario Nawfal, the two sons stressed that they had exhausted almost all legal avenues and now consider becoming public as the only option to secure the release of their fathers.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala prison since August 2023, currently serving a sentence in the case of 190 million corruption while also being confronted with several accusations under the anti -terrorist law linked to the demonstrations of May 9, 2023.

Qasim Khan said we have traveled the legal routes. We have traveled each route which, in our view, would make him move away. We never thought it would be in there a fraction of the duration of there. And it just gets worse. And, therefore, we miss these options somewhat. And now we have decided that the only way to act is to come and talk publicly.

Imran Khan completes a year in prison

Sulaiman Khan echoes similar feelings, declaring that they had tried all legal paths, but nothing worked. There seems to be a complete silence of international media on this issue. He said, what we want is international pressure on Pakistan at the moment, because he is currently living in inhuman conditions. They do not give him fundamental human rights. They don't really do close enough. And what we want is a global pressure.

We have exhausted other options [and] Legal avenues and it has become very calm. It seems that, in the international media, he seems to have become very silent, he added.

Answering a question about the support of former American official Richard Grenell, Sulaiman recognized the gesture, although he said that they had not been in direct contact with him. He thanked Grenell for the support he has shown so far.

When asked for a message for the Trump administration, he said, married to any government that supports freedom of expression and appropriate democracy to join the call for the liberation of our fathers.

Wedding, I love talking to Trump or trying to find a way he could help in one way or another. Because at the end of the day, everyone tried to do is to release our father, to bring democracy to Pakistan and to ensure his fundamental human rights, added Imran Khans Son.

The court maintains long terms at Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in 190 million cases

The two brothers confirmed that they had spoke to Imran Khan only once in the past two to three months, despite a court decision in November 2023 allowing them weekly contact. They also clarified that they did not intend to join politics and had taken the permission of their father before expressing themselves in the interview.

