The main dishes to remember from the second day of Donald Trumps Tour du Middle East | Donald Trump News





Donald Trump continued his Middle East visit with a stop in Qatar, marking the first time that an American president made an official visit to the Gulf country.

But just before climbing the Air Force One to fly to Doha's Qatari capital, Trump made the story in another way: he took his very first meeting with the new president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Wednesday marked the half of Trumps Four Day Trip, which included an opening stop in Saudi Arabia and will end in the United Arab Emirates.

And as for his other judgments, Trump underlined warming relations and expanding business ties with leaders of Syria and Qatar, at home in the United States, the Democratic Party has raised concerns about how republican leaders of personal interests could guide its closed doors.

Here are the main points to remember from Wednesday meetings and stops.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes his hand with the president of the Syries Ahmad al-Sharaa while Donald Trump looks [Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP]

A large -scale meeting in Saudi Arabia

Before leaving for Qatar, Trump took one of the most anticipated meetings of his entire trip: a seated with Syrian President Al-Sharaa.

It was the first time in almost a quarter of a century that the main leaders of Syria and the United States met face to face. And the meeting was extraordinary for a certain number of reasons: until December, the United States had offered a reward of $ 10 million for the capture of Al-Sharaas.

He continues to list Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the armed group Al-Sharaa led during the Syrian civil war, as a foreign terrorist organization, because of his bonds passed with Al-Qaeda.

But since a coalition led by HTS overthrew the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December, the United States has reassessed its relationship with the group and its leaders.

The overthrow of the government of Al-Assads ended the 13-year civil war in Syria, and the al-Assad has long been accused of human rights violations has fled to Russia.

During Wednesdays with Al-Sharaa, Trump announced that he would raise the sanctions against Syria in place during the management of Al-Assads, a development that the government of Al-Sharaas praised as an economic boon and a step towards stability.

Al-Sharaa joined Trump and Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman for a meeting in person on Wednesday, while Turkiyes Recep Erdogan joined by phone.

Trump told President Al-Sharaa that he had a great opportunity to do something historic in his country, according to a reading of the White House. He also encouraged Syria to expel foreign terrorists and Palestinian terrorists from its borders, as well as normalizing relations with Israel.

Reading added that Al-Sharaa said that he shared USS's interests to counter terrorism and eliminate chemical weapons. He also encouraged the United States to invest in the oil sector Syria.

Later, while riding the Air Force One for Qatar, journalists asked Trump to share his first impressions of Al-Sharaa.

Great. I think very well. Young and attractive. Hard to cook. Hardly passed. Passed very hard. Fighter. He had a real chance to bring him together, replied Trump.

President Donald Trump talks to journalists on the Air Force One while he flies in Doha [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

An arrival in red carpet in Qatar

The pump and circumstances have welcomed Trump throughout his trip to the Middle East so far, and his arrival in Qatar has not been an exception.

Even before Air Force One retracted in the Qatari capital in Doha, the apparatus of the visit won over the first international tour of its second term was fully exposed.

While entering Qatars airspace, the White House communications advisor Margo Martin published an online video of F-15 Fighter Jets on each side of the Air Force One, providing a honorary escort to the president.

A red carpet welcomed Trump by attenuating Qatar. The Emir of the country Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani was on site to welcome him. And a ceremonial guard, riding horses and white camels, trotted next to his procession when he was transported to the site of his state visit.

Were extremely honored to have you here. Were very excited, very happy. This is a historic visit, said Al Thani. I do not know if you know that you are the first American president to officially visit Qatar. Were therefore very honored.

Al Jazeas' White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett, who followed the trip of the American presidents, said that the Opulence of Trumps tour has been an argument of sale to his domestic audience.

The Americans loved the pump and the ceremonial. They found it interesting to see the state dinner with camels and see some of the tea and coffee ceremonies, said Halkett.

Even Trump was amazed by the decor inside Amiri Diwan, the Qatar government center, calling perfect-o marble.

President Donald Trump and Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani go before the Qatari Honorary Guard in Doha, Qatar [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

An agreement to stimulate trade and defense

Trumps The White House described the president as the chief deal, and each stop so far during his four-day tour has led to the announcement of a major trade agreement with the United States.

Wednesday visit to Qatar was no exception.

The White House has announced that the United States and Qatar had signed offers of at least $ 1.2 billion of dollars, including a major transaction that would see Qatar Airways buy 210 Airplanes from the American company Boeing.

This agreement alone was worth $ 96 billion, according to an information sheet from the government. However, it was a downward adjustment of a higher figure that Trump mentioned during the trip, $ 200 billion.

It is the biggest order of jets in the history of Boeing. It's pretty good, said Trump by signing documents alongside Emir Al Thani.

In a gesture of his colleague leader, Trump added: we have been friends for a long time, long before politics.

Other parties of the agreement included purchases of drone and anti-drone technologies from American defense companies such as Raytheon and investments in the American energy sector.

I think that after having signed these documents, we are going to another level of relationship between Qatar and the United States, said Al Thani, thanking Trump.

Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes President Donald Trump during an official reception ceremony on May 14 [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Democrats criticize conflicts of interest

But in the United States, the Trumps stop in Qatar continued to lift their eyebrows among its criticisms, especially in the Democratic Party.

The weekend before his trip, Trump faced a controversy on information that his Ministry of Defense would accept a luxury Boeing worth $ 400 million in Qatar, nicknamed a palace in the sky.

Such a gift would have been one of the most important in the history of the presidency. And criticisms warned that he had raised ethical and legal concerns, given the Emoluments Constitutions clause, which prohibits the federal government from accepting the donations of foreign governments without prior approval from the congress.

However, Trump defended the idea on social networks. He qualified the gift plane, free of charge in a very public and transparent transaction.

He also resumed media reports that he would use the plane as personal transport after leaving his duties. Sources have indicated that the plane was likely to be put out of service after Trump left his duties and sent to his presidential library.

In the end, during the Wednesday meeting with Emir Al Thani, the jet was not mentioned. We do not know if the exchange will continue.

The National Democratic Committee nevertheless announced that it planned to travel a banner on the residence of Trumps Mar-A-Lago in Florida to coincide with its Qatar visit, sporting the expression of Qatar-A-Lago.

Air Force One journalists urged the president of another potential conflict of interest.

A journalist questioned Trump on an agreement that would see an investment company in the United Arab Emirates, the next stop of his tour buy large sums of cryptocurrency from a company led by his family. The agreement would be $ 2 billion.

I really don't know, said Trump. But I'm a big crypto fan. I will tell you that I have been only from the start, from the countryside. IM A believer in crypto.

Trump is expected to go to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, before returning to the United States on Friday.

