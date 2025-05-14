Trump's meeting with Sharaa, unthinkable a few months ago, stimulates the hopes of Syrians





Donald Trump said his administration now explored the possibility of normalizing relations with Syria – his comments to come a short time after meeting the acting president of Syria, Ahmed Al -Sharaa, whose forces have ended the dictatorship of the Assad family for decades. The extraordinary meeting, unthinkable just months ago, was short but significant. “I think he has the potential,” said Trump after his meeting in Riyadh, 37 minutes, with the Syrian veteran previously linked to Al-Qaeda. The American bonus of $ 10 million on its head was only lifted in December.

Video sequences of their conversation in a sumptuous Saudi royal palace showed some initial awkwardness while they were talking by a translator. A radiant Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, was sitting next to them. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined them by phone. Trump acknowledged that these two leaders had convinced him to also raise the punishment for punishment from the United States in Syria. His sudden announcement Tuesday evening in an American-Saudi investment major in Riyadh earned him a standing ovation. It was a flip-flop after its many previous articles on social networks that the United States had “no interest in Syria”.

“The hard, a very strong past”, this is how Trump later described Sharaa to journalists traveling with his American delegation of great power during his first official four -day tour. He was a very Trump brilliant on Sharaa's ancient links with Al-Qaeda. His Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), was the affiliate of Al-Qaeda in Syria until he broke the ties in 2016. HTS is still designated as a terrorist organization by the UN, the United States and the United Kingdom. Since he assumed power in December, Sharaa has been wearing Western business costumes and has been trying to introduce himself as president of all Syrians. “It is a new light at the end of this tunnel,” exclaimed Hind Kabawat, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, in the interim government. She told the BBC Newshour program that they have requested relief sanctions since their “liberation day”. The American decision sparked celebrations in a county where 90% of Syrians would live in poverty, after more than a decade of civil war and deep suffering. The abolition of restrictions that reduce Syria from the international financial system will allow a greater commitment to aid agencies and encourage foreign investments and trade.

“We are North Korea of ​​the Middle East,” said a receptionist from the hotel in Damascus last December when I asked for another key from the electronic hotel. He deplored tears that “we don't have enough cards, we have shortages of everything”. This can also help convince some of the millions of Syrians living in exile to think more seriously about returning home. And this could help an emerging government to pay wages, start rebuilding and approaching the growing dissatisfaction of deprivation of daily life. But the dismantling of the vast network of sanctions which strange in Syria will take time. “Certain sanctions can be removed immediately using presidential derogations,” said Esfandar Dina of Bloomberg Economics. “But the lifting of multilayer sanctions will not be easy and will require a real commitment from the Trump administration.” I remember having traveled to Tehran following the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement and the commitment of the Obama administration to mitigate the sanctions there. During the press conference with the high representative of the EU foreign policy on visit, Iranian journalists continued to ask, with palpable anxiety, why it was still impossible for them to open a bank account. The new friends of Syria, including the regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are now positioned to shape the new Syria, will have to ensure that Trump and his team remain interested. But he clearly indicated that he expects something in return if there is a complete normalization of relationships. The first element in his list is “join the Abraham agreements”. The American president considers this process of standardization with Israel, that several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, joined, as one of his achievements of foreign policy during his first mandate. Sharaa, rented by his friends as a pragmatic, has already pointed out that he understood the importance of building a working relationship with his neighbor, even if Israel continues to bomb what he calls “terrorist targets” of the air bases, military facilities and depots of arms insisting that they could “fall into bad hands”. Last month, the Syrian chief reportedly told a member of the American Congress on a visit, Cory Mills, that Syria was ready to normalize links with Israel and to join the Abraham agreements in “the good conditions”. The Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged President Trump not to raise sanctions. He remains suspicious of Sharaa and her HTS forces, as well as other groups that include foreign fighters in their ranks. The elimination of foreign fighters is another of Washington's requests; This is one of the many challenges the leader in Syria is faced. President Trump welcomed this moment as “a chance of magnitude”. Millions of Syrians simply welcome a greater chance than their life finally begins to change for the best.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9dqp842nl8o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos