The telephone conversation of Imran Khan with the sons: plea of ​​those responsible for Adiala prison rejected





ISLAMABAD – The central court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad rejected the ADIALA prison authorities on Wednesday, requesting an examination of previous courts in the facilitation case on the telephone conversation between the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan and his sons.

The special central judge, Shah Rukh Arjumand, led the hearing and reaffirmed the court directive allowing the founder of the PTI to have a telephone conversation with his sons residing abroad.

The court also granted Imran Khan's medical control by his personal doctor.

In the detailed order, the court underlined the implementation of the previous directives issued on January 10, January 28 and February 3, declaring that the order had been adopted after examining all the relevant facts, and therefore, the request for examination submitted by the authorities of the Adiala prison is rejected.

Earlier, the legal team of the founders of the PTI had asked the court to authorize communication with their children and an exam by their personal doctor. In response, prison authorities have submitted a report arguing that prison rules do not contain any provision authorizing telephone contact abroad or controls by a personal doctor.

The Superintendent of the Adiala prison had urged the court to reconsider its orders dated January 10 and February 3 and to reject the request for communication abroad and a private medical examination for the founder of the PTI.

According to the prison report, the founder of the PTI is accused of benefiting from undue and unauthorized installations, which led other detainees to make similar requests. He said that the order of courts to authorize communication abroad and a personal medical examination violates the fundamental rights of other prisoners.

The report also noted that the court's decision is incompatible with the principle of equality and justice under prison rules, and contradicts article 25 of the constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees equal protection under the law for all citizens and prohibits discrimination based on race, caste or belief.

Prison authorities have warned that the order could create a precedent and could be used in the future in the future to put pressure on judicial and penitentiary administration to accept unauthorized requests. It has also been mentioned that 93 foreign prisoners are currently detained in Adiala prison, who all wish contacts with their families abroad, but no privilege has so far been granted to a prisoner. Grant him to an individual would be equivalent to discriminatory treatment.

The report added that a large number of prison requests through Punjab prisons have expressed a strong disappointment concerning discriminatory practices, stressing that these facilities are not included in the 1978 prison rules.

The court postponed the hearing until May 21.

“ Imran Khan is sure and healthy '': Indian trolls push the false news of the death of PTI leaders in prison

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/imran-khans-telephonic-conversation-with-sons-adiala-jail-officials-plea-rejected/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos