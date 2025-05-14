



President Donald Trumps plans to accept a luxury plane of $ 400 million from the Qatari government has sparked a full -fledged fire storm among the Democrats in the Congress, who deal with the proposal not only as a potential constitutional violation, but as a rallying cry, they hope to be able to unravel with disused voters.

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, directs the accusation, announcing Tuesday that he would place coverage on all candidates for the Ministry of Justice pending confirmation from the Senate until the White House ensures complete accounting of the agreement and the prosecutor General Pam Bondi testifies before the congress. It's not just naked corruption, said Schumer on the Senate soil. This is the kind of thing that even Putin would give a double socket.

Schumer presented a list of questions and requests for the Trump administration to answer before he launched his grip on candidates, focusing mainly on the implications of the national security of the president accepting a personalized Boeing 747-8 for use as Air Force One, then transferring the plane to his presidential library: “President Trump told the American people. “Does this mean that Qataris provide a ready-on-day plane with all already integrated security measures?” Asked Schumer.

For months, Democrats have been looking for a clear and galvanizing problem after their defeat in the 2024 elections. More than Trump's deportations or Trump government cuts, many believe that it could be.

He will transform Air Force One into a DRIRE Force One, the Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts tells the time. Congress must be involved in such a clear threat to our national security.

These national security problems seem to be partly anchored in issues on current and past allegiances of Qatars. For years, the Qatari government has sent millions of dollars a month to the Gaza Strip, which has helped support the Hamas government. In 2017, Trump publicly accused Qatar of funding terrorism and supported a blockade led by Saudi Arabia in the country.

Democrats bet the voters, tired by Trumps provocations, but do not know which line he cannot cross, consider the jet as a blatant example of personal enrichment and compromise national interests. Last month, the Trump organization finalized an agreement to build a luxury golf station in Qatar with Trump brand villas and a course built by a Saudi firm. The first foreign company of this type since Trump returned to power.

The Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres of New York described the Qataris to propose the most precious ever conferred on a president by a foreign government, and described the arrangement as a flying fat. In a letter to federal officials of ethics and surveillance, Torres called for an immediate ethical review and political reforms to prevent foreign donations from being converted into private assets by current or old presidents. In the most cruel irony, Torres wrote, Air Force One will have something in common with Hamas: paid by Qatar.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the classification democrat of the Chamber's judicial committee, led the continuation of the second distribution of Trumps after the attack on January 6 against the Capitol. He plans to introduce a resolution calling Trump to come to Congress to request the approval of having accepted the $ 400 million aircraft, according to the New Republic. Raskin plans to cite article I, article 9 of the Constitution, which indicates that no one in the federal government can take up an emolument in office without the consent of the congress.

Even some Republicans have expressed doubts with Trumps plan to accept the Qatari offer. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas warned against the risks of espionage, and the senator Shelley Moore Capito of Virginie-Western said that Shed checks insects. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley categorically wrote on social networks that gifts from other countries is never a good practice.

But others insisted that the story did not reson on outside Washington.

“To my Democratic colleagues: instead of wasting their time opposing each time President Trump breathes, you may have to get out of DC and go to connect with the American people. I can promise you that they do not give a plane tear,” said Senator Tommy Tuberville, a republican of the Alabama. “They care about their lives in this economy and things that have been destroyed over the past four years that President Trump has tried to go up.

Democrats know that indignation alone may not be enough to move public opinion in a political landscape where supporters often prevail over criticism as a partisan noise. But Qatar Jet Controversy with its mixture of constitutional concerns, external signs of luxury and international intrigue can offer a only powerful symbol of what Democrats support is a continuous aggression against American standards.

The President of the United States is not authorized to accept flying palaces from foreign princes, said Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia. He should obviously not and cannot accept this gift.

