



President Xi Jinping meets Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who is here for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum (the Latin American and Caribbean Community), to the great people of the Beijing People on May 14, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

Beijing – China and Colombia should take the latter “official accession to the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative to improve bilateral cooperation, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. XI made these remarks when he met his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro, who is in Beijing for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac forum (the community of the Latin American and Caribbean forum). After their meeting, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of a cooperation plan between the two governments on the joint construction of the economic belt of the Silk Road and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road. Noting the meaning of Colombia in Latin America, XI said that China has always considered its relations with the country from a strategic and long -term perspective. “This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Colombia. Standing to a new historic starting point, China is ready to make joint efforts with Colombia to advance our strategic partnership and bring more advantages to the two peoples,” said Xi. He called on both sides to consolidate mutual political confidence, improve strategic communication and firmly grasp the Bilateral Relations Directorate. China is ready to import more quality products from Colombia and supports Chinese companies in the country's investment and participation in its infrastructure construction, Xi said. He noted that the two parties should further expand cooperation in emerging fields such as wind energy, new energy vehicles, digital economy and artificial intelligence, and jointly reach a green and low carbon transformation. XI urged the two parties to ensure the success of the celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations, strengthens cooperation in education, culture, tourism and other areas, improve the exchanges of people to the population and consolidate the foundation of public opinion for friendly links between the two countries. Noting that Cooperation China-Lac (Latin America and the Caribbean) is an important part of South-South cooperation, XI stressed that it was in accordance with the general development of development and world history, and is in accordance with the common interests of the countries of China and the lake. The successful outfit of the fourth ministerial meeting of the Chinese-Celac forum sent a positive signal to the world for having sought a shared development and revitalization, said XI, welcoming Colombia's contribution to Reunion as a Celac rotating chair. China is willing to work with Colombia and other lake countries to continually promote the construction of a community with a common future, Xi said. Petro said Colombia is looking forward to further stimulating links with China, and that both parties should deepen political mutual trust and improve mutual support. He called on both sides to work on the BRI, to extend cooperation in fields such as trade, infrastructure, new energy and artificial intelligence, and improve people's lives. Noting that the international situation is complex and volatile, Petro has declared that the practices adopted by certain countries to pursue unilateral gains are not conducive to the world, and all countries should stand together to respond. Colombia is willing to work closely with China to protect international equity and justice and protect the common interests of developing countries, he said.

