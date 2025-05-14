Trump accepting an Qatari plane could pose national security risksExBulletin





Airforce Qatari escorts the plane carrying US President Donald Trump while he is preparing to land in Doha from Saudi Arabia on May 14, 2025. Trump hit Hamad International Airport in Doha, with relations between the two governments under the spotlight of Qatar's offer to Trump of personal use of $ 400 million. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

The Trump administration shared plans to possibly accept a used Boeing 747 plane as a gift from the royal family of Qatar to use as Force One, which increased ethics and security problems as well as bipartite criticisms of the legislators.

Trump went to Truth Social to approach criticism on his plans to accept the plane.

“The Ministry of Defense obtains a gift, free of charge, from an airplane 747 to temporarily replace the Air Force, 40 years old, in a very public and transparent transaction,” he wrote.

Richard Aboulafia, Managing Director of Aerodynamic Advisory and aviation analyst, told Morning Edition that Trump's plan for the plane is a “fantasy”.

Aboulafia says that the importance of the fact that the president travels in Air Force One, compared to a standard 747, is based on cost, capacity and security. And to guarantee the integrity of the jet, it must be rebuilt with the appropriate tools and systems necessary for President Trump to use it for travel.

Air Force One is equipped with specialized systems and technologies that allow the president “to do everything communication with American officials and military forces around the world,” said Aboulafia. He added that the plane is also designed to “survive essentially to the worst of cases like a nuclear war, or to avoid an aggressive pursuer,” making Air Force “more surviving and much more capable than a jet of traditional passengers”.

A program directed by Boeing focused on the delivery of two new Airplanes Force One has been in motion for several years now. The operation was faced with several delays, with the planned completion of the first updated plane of the program pushed until 2029, or perhaps even later.

Accepting an airplane from a foreign government risks the president's security, said Aboulafia. These concerns include the possibility that listening devices are inserted on the plane, which can compromise the security of the president with the American public. Aboulafia says that the only way to guarantee the reliability of the gifted plane is to completely strip the plane. But he believes that undressing and reconfiguring it is a waste of time.

“The whole is fundamentally incomprehensible. This does not save time in relation to obtaining the current planned Air Force.

While speaking with A Martnez de NPR, Aboulafia stressed the security problems associated with the acceptance of a foreign plane and the commitment required to prepare the plane to travel.

This interview was slightly modified for length and clarity.

Strengths of the interview

Martnez: Now the Trump administration says that this Qatari plane can be converted quickly. What would it really need to bring it to presidential standards?

Aboulafia: Yes, it is, of course, a complete fantasy. Basically, the replacement 747 Air Force One, VC-25B, has been underway for about seven or eight years. Part of this is due to poor execution. But a part is right due to the huge amount of requirements and work necessary to take a commercial jet and wire it for war. The best scenario here is therefore mainly four or five years after receiving the basic green plane.

Martnez: Would it be much easier, so to speak, to simply build an Air Force One plane from zero? Or to take an existing plane and convert it to Air Force One?

Aboulafia: Well, the simplest thing of all would be to continue with the current Air Force One, the VC-25 registration program. In fact, Boeing says it could probably prepare him, if some requirements were relaxed, within two years. It would also be the cheapest by a wide margin. Because the contract that Boeing signed for this plane was a fixed price contract, which means that all these cost exceeding is borne by Boeing and its investors and not by the taxpayer.

Martnez: Now, what type of security risk could an aircraft abroad posed, even after it is inspected? What do we think here?

Aboulafia: Well, it's a starting scenario. I do not accuse the Qatari government of nothing. But on the other hand, you cannot exclude the presence of bad actors in this whole process, by inserting listening devices. And, of course, they would be extremely small. And of course, they would throw many other footprints, so that people looking for listening devices can be misled by something else. So, fundamentally, to be absolutely certain that there were no listening devices on board, you will have to tear this plane to its constituent elements.

Martnez: So it seems that it is almost too many problems for what it is worth, in a way.

Aboulafia: Yes, the whole is fundamentally incomprehensible. It does not save time compared to the commissioning of the current planned Air Force. Nor does it offer in the Air Force which is in service, which is a previous 747 model, [747-200].

Martnez: So what is the increase in the Trump administration? Why even think about following this path?

Aboulafia: I really don't understand any possible advantage. Except that, conceivablely, depending on how the rules are authorized or anything else, that President Trump could take this plane with him after having dismissed his functions. But that assumes that there are not all kinds of top secret systems installed. But with regard to its real usefulness while it is in office, there is no virtue, which is compared to the current jet or the current replacement jet on which is under work.

Martnez: When you think of what this news caused when it fell, in terms of people wondering exactly what this gift means and what it could mean for the future, is it just something that may be unique to this administration? I do not know if I can imagine another administration which even wants to consider a gift like this.

Aboulafia: The simple idea that this would constitute a valid form of presidential transport is weird. I think there is almost an embarrassing misunderstanding that goes here that the Air Force is any plane in which the president accumulates. This is technically true. But in terms of the plane given to it to survive the worst types of eventualities and to defend the country in the event of a crisis, no, it is not only an old jetlack given by someone. This is something that takes a massive level of systems integration and a high level of missioning.

