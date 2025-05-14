Politics
While Trump is delighted to end a conflict, India leaders feel betrayed
Russia is still carrying out its crushing war against Ukraine. Israel only worsened his fight in Gaza. But last week, President Trump was able to play the peacemaker, when he announced a cease-fire after the largest military conflict for decades between India and Pakistan, two powers of nuclear weapons.
He has barely stopped talking about it since. And its descriptions in freewheeling of American mediation repeatedly push some of the most politically sensitive sites, tending relations with an increasing partner that had overcome decades of hesitation in achieving what it thought was a place of trust with the United States.
On Tuesday, India directly contradicted an assertion that Trump did that day in Saudi Arabia and the day before Washington when he started the American diplomatic efforts.
The president said he had proposed to increase trade with India and Pakistan if they have stopped hostilities and had threatened to arrest it if they did not do so. After these sequences and warnings, he said, all of a sudden, they said, I think we will stop the fights.
None of this was true, an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday at a press conference.
There have been conversations between Indian and American leaders on the evolution of the military situation, said Randir Jaiswal, ministry spokesperson. The question of trade has occurred in any of these discussions.
Indias, a strong push to refute Mr. Trump shows his concerns about how the Indian public will see his conduct of military effort India. They fear being perceived as having interrupted the confrontation under external pressure before reaching the victory against a weaker opponent, analysts said.
The involvement of the United States in the end of the four days of climbing military clashes was not surprising, since the United States has long been a force in cooling thrusts in this part of the world.
But India expected that such an intervention by a partner in which trusts by trusting would occur quietly and in favorable terms, in particular in a confrontation with Pakistan, its enemine since this creation of countries 78 years ago.
In the hours following the announcement of the truce, the Indian government refused to publicly recognize the American role, insisting that the agreement had been concluded directly with Pakistan.
The question of frustration in New Delhi, said officials and analysts, less concerned the presence of Mr. Trumps Front-And-Center. His inclination to take credit is well known, as is his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize. So few were surprised that he would not wait for both parties before making the cease-fire announcement and keeping the spotlight on himself.
But all of the American messages in which Mr. Trump also talked about India and Pakistan on equal terms and proposed to mediate questions that India considers strictly bilateral has been considered leaving the vulnerable India political leaders.
Analysts have led analysts aligned on the right -wing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to question the Indiates to closer American relations, describing Mr. Trumps' comments as a betrayal, whether it is a product of indifference to Indian concerns or their conscience.
India has long tried to isolate Pakistan as a little problem that it can manage alone. While Pakistan was once a close ally of the United States, India thought it had helped to be silent between them by arguing that Pakistan used terrorism as an indicator of violence against India.
During his first administration, Trump retained military aid in Pakistan during these same accusations. During the first months of his second term, the relationship between New Delhi and Washington did not seem to deepen, India escaping the worst price and other shocks that Trump triggered in the world. In a sign of proximity, India bought billions of dollars of American military equipment.
Immediately after the fatal terrorist attack last month, which has shown to skyrocket between India and Pakistan, Trump was among the world's first leaders to call Mr. Modi and offer support. Trump administration officials said they were strongly supporting the fight against the India against terrorism, which New Delhi considered a green light for his military action.
What irritated India, managers and analysts, is by announcing the ceasefire, Trump had offered graceful words for both parties. He made no mention of how the confrontation had started with a terrorist attack which killed 26 civilians in cashmere controlled by India, a massacre that India linked to Pakistan.
The president spoke of future negotiations on the competing affirmations of India and Pakistan in the Kashmir region, which India has long declared non -negotiable. Trump said in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Trump said the two countries had very powerful and strong leaders and that they could now go out and take a good dinner together.
This image ranks in India. When Mr. Trump arrives and said, you know, I talked to both sides, he is somehow assimilated, said Nirupama Menon Rao, a former Indian ambassador to Washington.
Rao said that the American approach had complicated Indiatric Decades to be considered independently, not by the objective of conflict with Pakistan. India has reoriented its foreign policy to position itself as an American key partner in the region, more and more willing to play the role of counterweight to China, a country which has become the most powerful boss of Pakistans.
India and Pakistan are again as a link, said Ms. Rao. India had truly felt that we have freed ourselves from this line of lines and that Pakistan had somehow remote in the shadows with regard to the United States.
The Mixed Mail of the Trump administration has also annoyed Indian officials.
After India hit Pakistan last Wednesday, Vice-President JD Vance, who was visiting India when the terrorist attack took place on April 22, Fox News told the climbing of the conflict was not fundamentally of our business.
While some consider that as the reflexive response of an American isolationist in time, others in New Delhi thought it was a continuous green light for India military actions.
But in the following days, Mr. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio became the anchors of an urgent diplomatic effort to end the fighting.
According to American and Indian diplomacy accounts, Alarm grew up after India struck an aerodrome within 15 miles from the Pakistani military seat and the unit supervised and protects the country's nuclear arsenal.
A high Indian official said that India, before hitting Pakistan, had been in communication with the Trump administration about his intention to do so, and that she had informed Mr. Trumps advisers after the initial strikes.
Once the conflict has intensified, said the manager, Vance called Mr. Modi to share the American concern about a high probability of a spectacular escalation of violence.
Mr. Modi listened, but India made his own decision to end the fighting, said the official, after another night of clashes in which the Indian forces struck several Pakistani bases. Pakistan asked for a direct call to discuss the provisions for a cease-fire, said the manager.
While many commentators close to Mr. Modis Support Base have seen American messaging around the truce as a betrayal, other observers said that India had been too optimistic to expect unequivocal support from Washington and a complete American divorce from Pakistan.
The last days have been hard for India. The India battles against terror sponsored by Pakistan were invariably lonely, Indrani Bagchi, an analyst of foreign policy based in New Delhi, said on x. The United States and China can be strategic rivals everywhere. But they meet in Pakistan. This reality has not changed.
Kumar Day Contributed reports.
