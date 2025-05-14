Donald Trump has a warm meeting with the Syrian leader of hard to cook





President Donald Trump met the new president of Syria Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyadh and urged him to normalize links with Israel, one day after having announced that the United States would raise sanctions on the country and consider restoring relations.

This decision marks a dramatic softening of the position of Washingtons to Syria after the Islamist Sharaas movement led a rebel offensive which overthrew the dictator Bashar al-Assad and put an end to his dynastic family over 50 years on the Arab state.

Trump said after the meeting that it went very well, adding that Sharaa was an attractive young man. Hard to cook. Hardly passed. Passed very hard. Fighter.

Images in the media of the Saudi state have shown the pair warmly shaking with Sharaa's hand, even crunching a rare smile next to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The three leaders were then shown to be seated around a speaker while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoanjoine La Réunion by phone. High officials from the three countries, including foreign ministers, have also participated.

Sharaa thanked Trump, saying that the decision to raise sanctions would open a new chapter allowing the reconstruction of Syria, the rebirth of its economy and contributing to security and stability within it, according to the Saudi news agency.

Trump said his decision to raise sanctions, announced for the first time the previous night at a Saudi investment forum, came after consulting the Crown Prince and Erdoan in order to give a new start to the Syrians.

He told a gathering of Gulf leaders in the Saudi capital that Washington is currently exploring normalization relations with the new Syrian government.

Trump said the way for Syria was not going to be easy anyway, but that he thought that the abolition of sanctions would give them a better chance of succeeding and that it was my honor to do so.

He had a real shot to keep him together, said Trump about Sharaa after their meeting. I spoke with President Erdoan, who is very friendly with him. He feels that he had a chance to do a good job. It is a torn country.

The White House said Trump had encouraged Sharaa to connect to the Abraham agreements with Israel, negotiated in Trumps in the first mandate, which led to the United Arab Emirates and three other Arab states formalizing relations with Israel in 2020.

He also urged the Syrian chief to expel the Palestinian terrorists, to help the United States prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State and to assume responsibility for the Islamic State detention centers in the Northeast Kurds.

Trump said he thought Syria would join Abraham's agreements at some point. I think they have to straighten up. I told him, I hope you will join his recovery. He said, yes. But they have a lot of work to do.

Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, with Saudi and Syrians leaders at the Saudi Royal Palace in Riyadh, Wednesday Saudi Royal Palace / Getty Images

Washingtons' decision to raise sanctions will stimulate Sharaa while he is fighting to consolidate his control of administrations on the fragmented nation.

After the announcement of Trumps, many Syrians went down to the streets of the capital, Damascus, horning the car horns to celebrate.

The Syrians and the Arab states have urged Western powers to raise all the sanctions of the Assad era to the country and have warned that the revival of the bankrupt economy is the most difficult task that the transitional government of Sharaas is confronted.

The Syrian chief and his movement Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, who dominates the new government and the security forces, are terrorists designated by the United States due to the affiliations passed with Al-Qaeda.

But Sharaa gave up her ties with Al-Qaeda in 2016 and promised that her government will be inclusive and will respect all the sects and the Syrias minorities.

The United Kingdom and the EU have raised certain sanctions, while the United States has issued derogations to allow trade in humanitarian goods and allow Qatar to pay public sector wages in Syria.

If Washington raises all of her sanctions, she would open the way to others to follow.

The Syrians celebrate Tuesday in Damascus after Trump announced that the United States has raised its sanctions against Syria Omar Albam /

This decision is likely to be angry Israel, which has deployed troops in Syria, has seized a territory in the country in the south and has repeatedly launched air strikes against Syrian military installations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly described the Sharaas government as a jihadist regime.

Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States, said: the fact that Trump has removed the sanctions with Syria that puts him on the side of the Damascus regime.

Referring to the religious minority of Druze in southern Syria, which Israel is now supporting to expand an area of ​​influence along its border Oren said: we are, via a proxy, in conflict with this regime.

The danger increases that we are in Loggerheads [with the US] Not far on the whole line.

Visit the assets in the Middle East as the region undergoes its most sustained and fatal conflict period in decade in the wake of Hamass's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the reprisals of Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

The Arab leaders urged Washington to exert more pressure on Israel to end his 19 month war in Gaza.

Additional Sarah Dadouch report in Damascus

