The interests of the party pass first: the life of Xi Zhongxun, father of Xi Jinping





THEHOOVER HISTORY LABAndTHEHOOVER INSTITUTION Library & Archivesinvite you toThe interests of the party pass first:Xi Zhongxun's life, father of Xi Jinping,,A book to speak with the author,Joseph TorigianWednesday, June 3, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT at Thehultz Auditorium, George P. Shultz Building. The chief of China, Xi Jinping, is one of the most powerful individuals in the world and one of the least understood. However, many things can be drawn from it in Xi Jinping and the nature of the party he leads from the memory and heritage of his father, the revolutionary Xi Zhongxun (19132002). The elder XI served the Chinese Communist Party (CCC) for more than seven decades. He worked on the right of the eminent Zhou Enlai and Hu Yaobang leaders. He helped build the communist base area that saved Mao Zedong in 1935, and he launched the special economic zones that launched China in the era of the Reformation after the death of Mao. He directed the efforts of the Party's United Front towards Tibetans, Uighurs and Taiwanese. And although in 1989, he first sought to avoid violence, he finally supported the party's repression against the

Tiananmen demonstrators. The interests of the party are first of all the first biography of Xi Zhongxun written in English. This biography is both a radical history of the Chinese revolution and the first decades of the People's Republic of China and a deeply personal history of giving meaning to its own identity in a broader political context. Based on a range of new documents, interviews, intimate and periodical newspapers, Joseph Torigian strongly tells the history of the life of Xi Zhongxun, a man who spent his whole life to fight to balance his own feelings with party demands. Through the eyes of Xi Jinping's father, Torigian reveals the extraordinary organizational, ideological and coercive power of the CCPAND the terrible cost in human suffering that accompanies it. Star Joseph Torigianis a researcher at the Hoover Institution; Associate professor at the American University International Service School in Washington, DC; And a partner in the center of Lieberthal-Rogel Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Michigan. Stephen Kotkinis director of the HOOVER History LAB, Kleinheinz Senior Fellow at The Hoover Institution, and main scholarship holder at Stanfords Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. He has been carrying out research in the library and the Hoover archives for more than three decades. Eric Wakinis a researcher, the deputy director of the Hoover Institution and the director of the Institutions of the Everett and Jane HauckLibrary and archives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hoover.org/events/partys-interests-come-first-life-xi-zhongxun-father-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos