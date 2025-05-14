Trumps The ambitions of the third term are very revealing





President Donald Trump is knowing if he could try to stay in office after the expiration of his current mandate. He frequently says that other people want him to do it and the Trump organization sells Trump 2028 hats. In March, he said that he did not please when he refers to a possible third term. More recently, he declared that a third term is something which, to my knowledge, you are not allowed to do but which immediately questioned the constitutionality of being prevented from running again. When he was in a hurry on the way he would serve a third term despite the rule of constitutions against being elected more than twice, he said, there are ways to do so.

In short, Trump is aware that if he wants to serve a third term, the constitution in particular, the twenty-second amendment presents a problem. But it does not exclude the possibility. Problems can be solved. Note how he supervises the question: for the president, the Constitution is not a standard of values ​​which he must respect. When he hinders his interests, it is an obstacle to overcome.

When Trump says, there are ways to do it, he has work work in mind like the one he calls the thing vice-presidential. The idea is something like this: the twenty-second amendment says that no one will be elected to the president's office more than twice. Created strictly, the prohibition is elected, not on the desk. So, if Trump could be president after 2028 without being elected Presidentsay, if it were elected vice-president, then the person elected to the top of his ticket resigned, thus making Trump, he would not violate the prohibition. After all, he would not be elected to the president's office more than twice.

The question of whether this bypass would be legally valid is the subject of a controversy among experts in constitutional law. As a strictly textual material, it makes sense. At the same time, it is a clear cancellation of the objective of the amendment. No one can know how the Supreme Court would solve this tension in three years.

But if the question of how the courts would assess such a solution is troubled, prevails over the desire to promote the idea is extremely enlightening. This reflects his feeling that when his interest in power is online, the Constitution is something to evade.

Usually, a dispute on how to interpret a constitutional provision is, below, a dispute over what this provision tries to achieve. When a court attributes an argument of the complainants to the raw text of a constitutional clause on an argument of defendants on the objective of this clause, it generally does it because the inadequacy between the text and the defendants claim that the court wonders if the defendant properly describes the clauses. Maybe the clause tries to do what you say, the courtyard implicitly says, but if that's what the clause was trying to do, it would probably be formulated differently. And because we are not sure of the objective of the clauses, the safest course is to stick to the raw text.

Nothing like this applies in the case of the twenty-second amendment. Everyone understands that the purpose of this provision is to limit the time that anyone can serve as president. This objective is so clear and sensitive that most Americans simply think that the Constitution imposes a limit in two terms, rather than a limit to two elections. Everyone, including Trump, understands that a president with two mandates who returned again to overthrow the point of the twenty-second amendment, whether or not he entered the office being elected. What distinguishes Trump from other presidents with two mandates is that he seems happy to reverse the objective of the modifications, if he can find a means. He does not try to respect the Constitution; He tries to thwart him.

For some roles in the legal system, trying to thwart the law is normal behavior. Private tax lawyers are trying to find intelligent ways to minimize their customers' taxes, including working in the rules when possible. Indeed, the rules are written with the understanding that people who are governed by them will try to play them in this way. But the presidents are not supposed to deal with the Constitution as a private lawyer deals with the fiscal codethat, as an unfavorable force to defeat. Indeed, the reason why the twenty-second amendment can be played if reading literally is that its editors did not bother to write it in hermetic way, because they assumed that the future presidents would approach the constitution of good faith that they would understand and respect the goal of the twenty-second amendment. Trump must understand the purpose of the amendment, but he does not feel any obligation to respect him. If he can prevent him from standing on his way, he will.

This approach to the Constitution is typical of Trump. In his first mandate, when he benefited from foreign diplomats who stay in his hotels, the public interest dogs argued that Trump raped the Emoluments clause, who prohibits federal officers from accepting any present, emolument, office or title, of any kind whatsoever, of any king, prince or foreign state. The clear objective of the clause is to prevent foreign governments from welding American officials and, in the same way, from preventing US officials from using their office as a vehicle for personal enrichment. Trump refused to stop the practice, and his administration said that he did not violate the Constitution, because the money he obtained was not technically a emolument, because the 18th century Americans understood this term.

The question of whether this argument was correct on the 18th century meaning of the emolument is controversial. But the logic here is the same: the Trump administration has chosen to defend a practice clearly corrupt on the grounds that it was not technically prohibited. Any previous president would have remained a hundred kilometers from the appearance of this kind of irregularity, because everyone knows that the presidents should not line their pockets with the money of foreign governments. But in Trumps, if there was an available way to affirm that corruption was not prohibited, the fact that it was obviously corruption did not matter. Rather than treating the constitutions anti-corruption clause (with its language on any present of any kind) as being sufficiently clear on the question of whether federal officials should accept foreign payments, it has argued a technical point and continued to take the money.

More than a century ago, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. expressed what legal theorists call the theory of bad law. The bad man, wrote Holmes, does not want to know what his obligations are. He does not want to know what will happen if he engages in a given conduct line. If an action does not cause any negative consequences for Himif, it can get away with the law does not provide any reason not to do so, even if a person with a different sense of law would consider this action as illegal.

The president prevails over the attitude towards the twenty-second amendment is a classic case of the perspective of Holmess Bad-Man. Indeed, the construction of the bad man captures the attitude towards the attitude towards the law in general. Rather than considering the law as the repository of the values ​​that managers should try to achieve, the president considers it as a set of obstacles to work when he continues his interests. If his objectives conflict with the management project, because the law embodies the idea that the presidents should not use their office to take advantage, or that no one should occupy the White House for a long time to risk the systems that slip into the personal authoritarian of Strong Autoritarism, he will not take into account the law and will pursue his own objectives, as long as he can get away with it.

