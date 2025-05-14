Do not leave the list but lose









Solo – The 7th president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded to news of his chances of becoming the general president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). Jokowi admitted that he was still calculated if he registered later so that he was not lower. As we know, PSI will hold a congress to find a new general president. The congress should be held in July 2025. “Yes, it's still in calculation. Do not let me register later, I will lose,” said Jokowi on the opportunity to become PSI the President of PSI on Wednesday (05/14/2025). Scroll to continue with content Despite this, Jokowi admitted that he had not participated in the registration of the candidates of the President of the PSI. According to him, the election of the general president is still long. “Not yet (recorded), it is still long. Until July. As far as I remember, I still remember June or July,” he said. Asked about the opportunity to deal directly with his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi confident. That if you register us later in the registration, the others will resign. “Yes, I don't know (in competition with Kaesang to be Ketum PSI). If I register, maybe the others may not register,” he said. Mentioned about the opportunity when registering as PSI president, Jokowi said he did not know. Because, during the elections, PSI uses the election of a single man. “Yes, I don't know yet, because that's what I know. He said he wanted to use electronic voting, a man of a man, all members had the right to vote. The most difficult there,” he said. He also congratulated PSI who used an electoral system of evolution. Where the election involved all party members. “Yes, that's good, I think that is what this digital age is if, for example, what the president's election with electronic voting implies all members, which means what party property is really in all members. I think it is good,” he concluded. Reported by 20Detik, Wattam PSI, Andy Budiman spoke of the opportunity for the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to be a candidate for the PSI President of the PSI. Andy said the possibility could have occurred. “So, the direct question has been answered, including Mas Kaesang, if we have to name ourselves again? Later, we will ask Mas Kaesang, but we as testamentary, as an election arbitrator, this opens for all candidates to name themselves more exciting for the internal PSI,” says that we have more principles, but the more the competition is more exciting for the internal PSI “ “So Mr. Jokowi will be a candidate? We pray for Mas,” concluded Andy. (APL / AHR)

