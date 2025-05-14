DIGS at Modi & Dollops of Controversy, the handle of Kerala Congress in Focus in the middle of Operation Sindoor

On May 11, the handle published an article with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seated outside the enclosure of a large cat, with the comment: beware of the real tiger, not paper.

In another article, the unity of the state congress shared a clip of the Malayalam 2013 comedy Oru Indian Sanayakadhakadha In which actor Fahad Faasil, playing a young politician, flees a protest site to escape the police of the police. Labeling the character on the run like Bhakts, the post said that the Sangh Parivar, who had previously said that his elite strength formed in Shakhas could be ready in three days since the army took too long, was completely silent during the real conflict.

Thiruvananthapuram: Shortly after the party of Bharatiya Janata (BJP) announced on Monday a Tiranga Yatra on a national 10 -day scale to highlight the achievements of Operation Sindoor, the “ X '' handle of the Kerala Congress published: Tiranga will be in 144p and Modi in 4K. Better to call it Operation Rescue Papa Ji Yatra.

Beware of the real tiger, not the paper pic.twitter.com/w8gzashvsr – Kerala congress (@inckerala) May 11, 2025

Whether it is the political discourse or the thrusts of India-Pakistan, the handle of the Kerala congresses, with more than 1.42 Lakh, the followers, positioned themselves as an important voice on social networks, frequently sharing memes and videos targeting the BJP in power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Managed by a team of seven malayales installed around the world of different backgrounds, including technology and journalism, the “X” handle is part of the digital media cell of state congresses.

The day after the Sindoor operation, several discussions took place in WhatsApp groups on vacation planning abroad or the transition to remote stations for fear of enemy blows in our cities. Make no mistake, all were Modi Bhakts who wanted everyone to go and pic.twitter.com/usmi1dygaf – Kerala congress (@inckerala) May 13, 2025

Former deputy of Thrithala and vice-president of the Kerala Pradesh (KPCC) Congress Committee (KPCC)VT Balram is president of the cell.

We were able to attend the strong hand of the BJP on all the platforms as well as X. But they use it to disseminate misleading information, a hate campaign and baseless allegations against the former government of the Congress. It was therefore our natural responsibility to counter such a story, Balram told Theprint.

The “X” handle was also criticized in several positions. Last week, during increased tensions between India and Pakistan, the handle shared an image of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war showing the surrender of Pakistani Armys to Dhaka.

Sweet reminder in Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/fwfajaeizb – Kerala congress (@inckerala) May 8, 2025

In response, the BJPS Kerala unit poster An image of Protestant Rahul Gandhi against alleged corruption in the Rafale Jet agreement, with legend: a sweet recall to the Congress: Rahul Gandhi did not want India to have Rafael jets.

The Congress replied by saying that we were visiting Pakistan but it looks like someone else was affected instead.

Even the Minister of BJPS, Manohar Parrikar, was not involved in the negotiations made by Modi and his partner Anil Ambani. Finally, Mr. Parrikar resigned, unable to reconcile with the extent of the scandal. If it was the UPA government in power, we could have had 126 jets at a lower cost, which also with the transfer of technology, according to the post, which attracted a generalized game of supporters of the BJP to politicize the problem. It was deleted later.

Vijay Thottathil, a computer professional in Dubai, who is a member of the team, said: Why will the BJP Kerala intervene when we talk about Pakistan? So we defended our chief. There is nothing controversial on this subject.

He added: the only controversy was that there was a war in progress, and the tweet came then. People started complaining about it, and we received calls from different congress offices. We talked to them, but some said it was not the right time for such a position.

Thottathil said that although the congress has removed its post, the BJP had published a position on the same day, accusing the government of Manmohan Singh for attacks of 26/11.

Similarly, in February, the handful of the Kerala Congress “ X '' aroused the criticisms of the actor Preity Zinta after he published a post alleging that the New India cooperative bank of scandal has radiated a loan of 18 Rs Rs taken by the actor after she put her social media accounts to the BJP.

To this, Zinta alleged that the handle spread false news and that she had reimbursed her loan a decade ago. After the controversy, the handle published an article saying that they are happy to accept the errors if they have engaged.

Controversies occur with the attention we receive. But most of the time, it is how much we said on the platform. Factual errors only occurred several times with us, Balram told Theprint.

Balram said that the Congress Management or that it intervenes with regard to the content than during the controversies, and that the team has greater autonomy otherwise. The team resumed the handle in March 2023 when it had only 50,000 subscribers. P Sarin, a former Congress official who joined the left -wing democratic front before the Palakkad ByPoll in 2024, was then his candidate, but the team members said that his absence had created no impact in their work.

Balram said that the team consciously occupies questions of national importance, because the platform is mainly discussed, while the Instagram and Facebook pages of the State Congress focuses mainly on Kerala policy.

We were able to do a lot, especially the biggest than life character of Modi. Why we are confident, there is also a lot of criticism against the handle. Whenever they have a chance or whenever there is an error, they will jump on our handle and call. That's all because we have damaged them, said Vijay.

Vijay also said that although the Kerala crowd is not very active on “X”, the team hopes for a change before the assembly elections in 2026.

There will be changes in the Kerala's political landscape. We need to create stories to oppose. The Christian votes which move away from the congress should return. They try to keep the Christian community in the nearest Kerala and they attack the churches in all the other places. We try to expose this, he said.

