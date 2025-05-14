



Donald Trump's approval rating took a double bass in last month, with his overall support and his formerly reliable economic approval.

The decline occurs in the midst of increasing fears and the political reaction on its rates of the Liberation Day, which have sparked economic uncertainty and shaken confidence even among some of its main supporters.

Why it matters

Trump began his second term with higher approval ratings than ever. But in recent weeks, the polls have started to show its popularity rating firmly underwater after having published its new prices program for the “Liberation Day”, which has shaken the markets and increased concerns about inflation and a possible recession.

What to know

In the latest Echelon Insights survey, carried out between May 8 and 12 among 1,000 probable voters, Trump's approval rating had decreased a point in the space of one month to 46%. His disapproval increased from a point to 52%.

President Donald Trump answers the question of a journalist during an event in the Roosevelt room at the White House, on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington. President Donald Trump answers the question of a journalist during an event in the Roosevelt room at the White House, on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein / AP

The survey, which had a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points, also showed that Trump's net approval rating on the economy is flowing, with an disapproval of 2 points since April from 52 to 54%, while its approval remained the same with 44%.

Nevertheless, the survey has shown that fewer people now think that the economic situation in the United States is getting Empire, with only 50% saying, against 52%. And 36% now think that the economic situation is improving, against 30%, which suggests that fears of a possible recession can be slightly jaw.

This occurs while Trump's approval notes have been down since the announcement of his “Liberation Day” prices. The scanning movement strengthened anxiety over a potential recession and rolled the markets, triggering an immediate sale which was followed by a rebound a few days later.

But the treatment by the president of the situation seems to have left the voters uncomfortable, the polls reflecting a spectacular erosion of public confidence in his professional performance.

For example, in the latest active survey, Trump's approval rating was 45%, while 51% disapproved, giving the president a net approval of -6 points. Active Marck's active survey has shown that Trump with a net approval rating of -1 point, with 48% approval and 49% disapproach. The survey had an error margin of ± 4.1 percentage points.

And in the latest Yougov / Yahoo survey, conducted from April 25 to 28 among 1,597 respondents, its approval increased from 44% in March to 42%, while disapproval increased from 50% to 53%, expanding its net negative from –6 to –11. The survey had an error margin of ± 2.9 percentage points.

However, recent surveys have shown that Trump's approval notes bounced slightly while the counterposter on his prices has died.

According to the latest Tipp Insights survey, carried out between April 30 and May 2 in 1,400 adults, Trump's net approval rating is at -5 points, with 42% approval and 47% disapproach. This is increasing compared to a clear approval -7 point in early April, when 43% approved and 50% disapproved. The last survey had an error margin of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

But polls show that Trump's net approval has not changed much since mid-April, which suggests that even if the president does not necessarily become more popular, he becomes no less popular than he was when his prices were announced for the first time.

For example, the latest Yougov survey, carried out between May 6 and 8 among 1,143, imposed the 42% Trump approval rating, with 50% disapproval. This means that its approval rating is unchanged from the previous survey, while its disapproval rating improved by 2 points. The same thing occurred in the last Quantis Insights survey, carried out between May 5 and 7 among 1,000 registered voters. The survey had an error margin of ± 3.7 percentage points.

But even if Trump's approval rating stabilizes, polls always show that its approval ratings on the economy are deep underwater.

In the latest Quantus survey, 51% declared the management by Trump of prices and trade policy.

And inflation remains a thorn – but at 42% to approve its management of the problem.

The latest AP-Noc survey, carried out between May 1 and 5 in 1,175 adults, showed still worse results for Trump, with only 36% approving its manipulation of the economy, while 63% disapproved. This is a slight drop compared to April, when 37% approved and 61% disapproved. The survey had an error margin of ± 4 percentage points.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-approval-rating-polls-economy-2071652 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos