Petro Govern

In CRTICAS, Colombia closes its entrance on the Silk Road with China – Cancillera Credit

Colombia and China signed the Este Mircules silk route on May 14, 2025, an Asitic Pas Initiative which seeks to strengthen trade and infrastructure links between Asia, Europe, Frica and Amrica Latina.

The Colombian chancellor describes the company with China as a historic stage which, according to the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Open new investment opportunities, technological cooperation and sustainable development for both nations.

With the signing of the agreement with China, Colombia strengthens its strategic association: access to markets, impetus to projects such as cold corridors and renewable energies, and other opportunities for national producers. A new chapter of our foreign policy indicates the chancellor.

The Ministry of Congilla will report that one of the objectives of Colombia with this income is to strengthen relations with China.

In addition, they said it is not a treaty, neither a memorandum of understanding, nor a document with legal obligations.

Nor is it an adhesion to an international agreement. Your character is not liaison: Each project which presents itself to assess the case by both parties requires the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

The portfolio said that the intention was to develop projects in the following Mbitos:

Fair energy transition

Agro in food security industry

Reindustrialisation of the health sector

Artificial intelligence and technological infrastructure

He also plans to finance concession conditions and non -refundable cooperation, says the Chamber.

They also indicated that this entry of the silk road positions Colombia as a key director in Asia without compromising his sovereign or his traditional relations and It promotes commercial and technological opportunities, in particular in historically marginalized areas.

In an interview Blue radioThe Chancellor of Colombia, stresses that it is not a treaty, something that exists with the United States.

This does not imply legal commitments as such, but is a testament agreement between two nations, in which we will seek to catalyze a new wave of investments and, above all, we have promised to promote fair trade development, said Sarabia with aforementioned support.

Xi Jinping, Chinese president, assured President Gustavo Petro that his country is ready to Import more high -quality Colombian products.

The Chinese president indicates that his country supports Chinese companies to invest and do business in Colombia And participate in the construction of the infrastructure.

The news generates reactions against. For example, David Luna, former senator and presidential candidate, asked President Gustavo Petro to explain what the company has between Colombia and China.

Gustavo Petro Cunde all the step, for the sake of transparency and the defense of national interests, is the scope of the document signed in Pekn on the Silk Road. What commitments assume Colombia? How do the step and its productive sector benefit? Things on the table and with the truth. Colombians deserve to know the history of decisions made by a government, “said Luna.

In an interview The time of truthJos Manuel Restrepo, former Minister of Finance, ensures that this company can be in danger of the Colombian industry.

The agreement with China can endanger the Colombian industry because it can open the door to unfair commercial practices. The absence of a clear program on Petro's journey aggravates the concern about the risks for the local economy, as relays of the aforementioned support.

In addition, Katherine Miranda, representative of the Green Alliance and Bruce Mac Master, President of Andi, in an interview with RCRA RADIhave already questioned Colombia's decision to enter the Silk Road.

Congress cannot just be a spectator. He is obliged to discuss, approve or deny, these commitments which can affect the economic and political sovereign of the step, explains Miranda.

It can have many costs and no advantage. He has no interest in buying products added to the value, said the president of the ANDI.